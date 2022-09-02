GARLANDS FOR GOV. EMMANUEL AS ETOI PEOPLE CELEBRATE ROAD PROJECTS, ENDORSE PST. UMO ENO

It was a colourful show of appreciation on Wednesday, as the people of Etoi in Uyo Local Government Area gathered at the St. Dominic Primary School, Uyo, to thank Governor Udom Emmanuel for the his developmental strides in the area.

The well-attended event hosted by the Member representing Uyo State Constituency, Hon. Anietie Eka, afforded the people to celebrate and commend the Governor particularly for the construction of the Anua-Mbak-Ishiet Road in Etoi Clan and other projects in Uyo LGA.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Anietie Eka lauded the State Chief Executive for placing premium on the welfare of his constituents through the construction of the Anua-Mbak-Ishiet Road which he said has eased the sufferings of residents, commuters and traders.

“Today we celebrate a peaceful and passionate Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel. We are celebrating the Governor because for the first time since creation, we’ve had a tarred road that cuts across Mbak, Mbak Ikot Ebo, Mbak Ikot Abasi, Mbak Akpan Ekpenyong and the rest of them. For so many years, we agitated for the construction of the road but when Governor Udom Emmanuel came, he saw the need to construct the road. May God bless Governor Udom Emmanuel”, he said.

Eka promised that Etoi and by extension, Uyo LGA will support the Governor’s succession plan through Pastor Umo Eno in the 2023 general elections.

“The people of Etoi are gathered here to endorse you (Pastor Umo Eno). We have gathered here to inform you that as far as 2023 election is concerned, Etoi people will come out enmasse and vote you. The people of Etoi have always been known to be very proactive people when it comes to politics. The people you have seen here are steadfast PDP people. We will deliver. We will stand by you”, he added.

In his remarks, Governor Udom Emmanuel said the construction of the Anua-Mbak-Ishiet Road signaled the beginning of more quality and life-transforming projects for the people.

He appreciated the stakeholders, men, women and youths of Etoi for their support and urged them to remain steadfast with the PDP.

Goodwill messages were received from the Political Leader of Uyo LGA, Otuekong Enobong Uwah, Honourable Commissioner for Environment and Mineral Resources, Mr. Charles Udoh and his Counterpart in Works and Fire Service, Prof. Eno Akpan, Chairman, Uyo LGA, Dr. Uwemedimo Udo and PDP Candidate for Uyo State Constituency, Mr. Uwemedimo Asuquo.

Others included the Special Assistant to the Governor on Social Reorientation, Mr Ekpeno Gold, former Board Member, Akwa Ibom Water Board Company, Mr. Donatus Udoh and Etoi Clan Youth Leader, Sir Wiker Jackson.

They all pledged their total support to Governor Emmanuel’s completion agenda and Pastor Umo Eno’s gubernatorial aspiration.

The event which featured rich cultural displays and presentation of a new vehicle to the Clan Head of Etoi, was also graced by Aides to the Governor, serving and past government officials, the Clergy, Royal Fathers, as well as uniform groups.

