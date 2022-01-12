Sports

Garoua explodes after Aboubakar’s brace lifts Lions

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya GAROUA, CAMEROON Comment(0)

The citizens of Garoua were over the moon after their son, Vincent Aboubakar, scored two goals that helped the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon to a 2-1 victory over Burkina Faso in the opening game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

 

Host Cameroon came from behind with two penalties within the last eight minutes of the first half to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 with captain Aboubakar scoring both penalties.

 

He calmly slotted the first to the right side of the goal and the second to the left to complete a comeback that left home fans into wild jubilation and relief.
The Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia star is an indigene of Garoua, the capital of the North Region of Cameroon with his fans hailing him for his feat for the Indomitable Lions.

“Yes, he is from our town and also my name sake,” a citizen by the name Aboubakar said.

“I am happy for him, he is the captain of the team and we want our country to win the trophy, so for him scoring two goals, we are happy.”

 

One of the volunteers at the Garoua stadium, Julia, said many people were happy and it was obvious with the number of people that watched the game in Garoua.

 

According to her, although they are supporting the country as a whole, but they are happy that someone among them scored the two goals that gave the team the victory

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

