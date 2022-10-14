News

Garri producers commend Oyetola

The Association of Osun State Garri Producers (AOSGP), under the umbrella of Osun Indigenous Food Processors, has commended Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for the patronage they enjoy from his administration. The association, while expressing gratitude to the governor over his effort at boosting local food production, said the state government’s patronage of locally-produced food commodities has added and improved the livelihood of both young and old who work across the food production value chain.

The association said the state government, through its Free Food Distribution Scheme tagged; “Onje Ileri” has succeeded in turning around the economy of the state, most especially supporting garri producers in the state. The Chairman of AOSGP, Mr Tajudeen Azeez, gave the commendation at a press conference to analyse the significant improvement of the state economy through the patronage of agricultural products in the state by the state government. According to the chairman, about 1,000 metric tonnage of garri has been purchased by the state government which shows that Osun farmers have produced over 4,000 tonnage of cassava tubers specifically delivered to the state government.

 

