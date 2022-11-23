Gas Emission: FG shifts focus to ships pollution

The Federal Government is to adopt a National Action Plan in 2023 that will ensure the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from ships with a view to cutting the damage done to the atmosphere. BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

As focus is shifting away from inflated freight rates, the Federal Government has said it will ensure that carbon emissions reach zero level by 2050. The Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo, recently said in Lagos that Nigeria was duty bound to contribute to global efforts to ensure a safe environment in all sectors, including shipping.

He noted that the need for new technology to drive the maritime sector would not only become necessary but imperative following the outbreak of Covid-19, which affected global trade. Therefore, to achieve a green transition of the maritime industry into a sustainable future in line with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) theme of the 2022 WMD, Sambo stressed the need for strong partnership with private sector operators to invest in more modern platforms and assets to meet the emission levels of the future, noting that shippers, ocean carriers, forwarders, regulatory bodies need to find common ground on carbon neutral shipping and associated costs.

For instance, the minister said that government was committed to the actualisation of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) to offer a veritable platform for the acquisition of new vessels by indigenous operators. The minister asked the private sector operators, who are the beneficiaries of government policies, to put structure in place to address carbon emissions to deploy adequate resources and technology to address emerging technologies in partnership with the government. He explained: “IMO’s identification of partnerships and information sharing on best practices as well as unfettered access to resources as being critical to the transition of the maritime sector into a greener and more sustainable sector is not by coincidence. This partnership must be cultivated globally and nationally. For us as a nation, the entire maritime community has a role to play in bringing about a greener and sustainable maritime industry in the areas of resource mobilisation, maritime training, awareness, job creation and full implementation of maritime laws and regulations.”

Also, the Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, assured that Nigeria had planned to cut its greenhouse gas emission intensity by 20per cent by 2030 and a further 45per cent on receiving climate finance, technology transfer and capacity building. Jamoh explained that NIMASA had developed measures to protect the marine environment from impact of shipping activities. He listed the measures to include taking steps to ensure ships comply with the IMO 0.5 per cent sulphur in fuel oil used on board ships, delineating emission control and slow steaming areas in the nation’s seaports and its approaches and establishing a National Technical Committee on Green House Gas emission reduction and decarbonisation.

The director-general noted that the country would adopt a National Action Plan in 2023 that will ensure that the National Technical Committee on reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from ships would be strengthened and tasked to develop a clear and achievable plan. According to him, there will be provision of incentives and financial mechanisms to shipping companies, port operators, and others in the maritime value chain to invest in new enterprise and innovative solutions.

He added: “NIMASA will act by mobilising and facilitating fiscal policies and financial mechanisms – including donor initiatives to support energy efficiency and emission reduction initiatives focused on ships, port infrastructure, and other key areas.”

Jamoh stressed that Nigeria needed global and regional cooperation and partnerships to transition to a net zero carbon emission future in shipping to share good practices and information, create synergies, and leverage expertise. In addition, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Muhammed Bello-Koko, noted that bringing environmental efficiency and digitisation to the maritime industry was a duty everyone owed the habitat.

He added: “We are working assiduously under the technical guidance and consultancy of the IMO to deploy the Port Community System (PCS). This will afford us the platform needed to develop a cocktail of digital solutions that can make ships more energy-efficient, reduce pollution, and ensure the global competitiveness of the Nigerian Ports through eco-friendly services.” Meanwhile, the Secretary General, International Maritime Organisation, Kitack Lim, had said at the World Maritime Day that climate change was a global issue that requires a global response.

He noted: “Alternative fuels and green technologies can help meet emission reduction targets. This cannot happen without the people who will be at the heart of implementing shipping’s decarbonisation journey. It is clear that seafarers must have the appropriate training for a smooth transition to a greener future. This is something that will be in sharp focus as IMO works on its comprehensive review of the STCW Training Convention.”

As part of the plans to achieve the emission reduction targets, it has become imperative for the government to ban rickety vessels polluting Nigerian coastal waters.

