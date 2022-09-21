Gas Emissions: Operators adopt green shipping to cut menace

Ahead of 2025 deadline given by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), ship operators have commenced adoption of green shipping aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Green shipping entails improving the environment of the sea by ensuring the least amount of carbon emissions and other gases caused by burning of fuel by ships.

According to the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Mr Emmanuel Jime, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) is focused on the delivery of green environment for the maritime industry, noting that it is aimed at reducing sulphur content in fuel in the maritime industry globally from 3.5 per cent to 0 5 per cent by 2025.

Jime, who disclosed this in Lagos at a forum on ‘New Technologies for Greener Shipping in Africa,’ organised by Zoe Maritime Resources Limited, explained that Shippers’ Council, the port regulator, would ensure that the benefit of a greener environment was achieved. He said: “There is need for the enterprise to understand how it will work.

Data shows that once a country has achieved 0. 5 per cent sulphur reduction, there will be an increase in the cost of freight by 50 per cent So this is the side effect and what ordinarily we should be celebrating as an achievement.”

Jime explained that in August 2019, the council hosted a regional seminar in Abuja on shipping cost, adding that the purpose of the workshop was to identify what was responsible for the high cost of shipping.

Also, the Secretary General, Abuja Memorandum of As sociation MoU on Port State Control for West and Central African Region, Capt. Sunday Umoren, explained that IMO had already set the minimum requirements for green shipping, stressing that the race was still on for the winning technology to drive greener ships through private investors and governments through grants and research institutes.

He added that the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) had supported some universities and that they were expected to be involved in maritime related research and development. Umoren noted: “There should be some sort of distinction between the maritime university and other universities. Ship owners too should not just pursue ship Asacquisitions but can also sponsor research in this line.

“Ship builders are also not exempted from this responsibility because there is a correlation between ship building and vessels performance as these form major components of guarantees in shipbuilding contracts. “It is sad to say that third world countries are still struggling with ship acquisition even with the traditional vessels using fossil oil. One wonders how we will cope with the move to greener vessels.”

Umoren suggested that government and the responsible ministries, directorates and agencies (MDAs) should be the umpire in directing the ship owners and ship builders accordingly. It would be recalled that the decision to implement a global sulphur limit of 0.50 per cent mass/mass (m/m) in 2020 was taken by IMO, the regulatory authority for international shipping, during its Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) meeting for its 70th session in London.

It represents a significant cut from the 3.5 per cent m/m global limit currently in place and demonstrates a clear commitment by IMO to ensuring shipping meets its environmental obligations. IMO Secretary-General, Kitack Lim, welcomed the decision, which he said reflected the organisation’s determination to ensure that international shipping remains the most environmentally sound mode of transport.

He noted: “The reductions in sulphur oxide emissions resulting from the lower global sulphur limit are expected to have a significant beneficial impact on the environment and on human health, particularly that of people living in port cities and coastal communities, beyond the existing emission control areas.”

The date was however deferred to 2025.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...