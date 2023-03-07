Gas: Ensuring perfect delivery of Nigeria- Morocco pipeline project

The 7,000 km Nigeria- Morocco gas pipeline project, though a great idea, needs further comprehensive analysis to ensure that it conforms with the dictates of modern technology and integrity test, given expert advice. SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project has continued to elicit hope in Nigeria’s dream to optimise its gas potential locally and at the global level. With a commitment to ensure the success of the pipeline project, which is expected to move gas from Nigeria across several countries up to Europe, there is a general belief that it must be a well thought out project, economically assembled and properly engineered with the best of expertise.

Sophistication

Being a project of international dimension, modern technology assessment and integrity test are expected to be encapsulated in the planning and final delivery. The project is a 7,000 km Nigeria- Morocco gas pipeline which is expected to ramp up gas supply to Europe and supply approximately three billion scf of gas along the coast of West Africa from Nigeria to Morocco. It will bring the countries closer and also raise the possibility of a new energy-supply route for West Africa and Europe and is said to be the world’s longest offshore pipeline covering about 5,600 km traversing some African countries. According to the details, the pipeline will pass through Benin, Ghana, Togo, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Gambia, Guinea- Bissau, Senegal and Mauritania, Nigeria and Morocco. The gas will finally be transported to the Alawi country to Spain. The pipeline will commence from Brass Island in Bayelsa and terminate in the north of Morocco, where it will be connected to the existing Maghreb European Pipeline (MEP) that originates from Algeria via Morocco to Spain. It is an initiative of the Federal Government and the Kingdom of Morocco and was initiated during the visit of King Mohammed VI of Morocco to Nigeria in December 2016.

Expert’s projections

Speaking on the need to ensure it benefits the stakeholders, especially Nigeria, that houses the product, an energy expert, Engineer Sunday Adebayo Babalola, advised that there was need for the Federal Government to do proper economics of the project and avoid emotional attachments and considerations. Babalola, who is currently a director, All Grace Energy, said: “Is the project economical? There is a limit to the length to which you will lay pipelines to make it economical for gas transportation. There is also the volume requirement. So you have to meet those requirements. It becomes more economical for you to transport the LNG at a certainly distanced than to lay the pipeline. “My advice to them is that they should do the economics very well. This goes beyond religion, it goes beyond we are Africans. It goes beyond we are our brother’s keepers. The economics is very key because I do not know whether the technologies and other things have changed, but we know that at certain distances, it becomes uneconomical to transport by pipeline. “You may achieve that in order to achieve African integration because everybody that is in business is there to make money. If it is going to be costing the country more, then it makes no sense. They have to talk to experts for them to go into that project. It is not about religion or other considerations, you need to do a proper. “There is a need for them to do proper economics. It is not just emotional. All West African coast. What happens when they discover their own gas, for example, in offshore Lagos now, the blocks that will go on sale, gas will be there and for the ones that have been discovered, gas is there. It can also be discovered all along the coast there, what do you do at that point? You would have built the pipelines. So you have to look at so many things. However, it is not emotional or political but a business.”

FG’s optimism

In the course of the project, the Federal Government has continuously described it as enormous and that it will benefit the country in terms of wealth and job creation. In one of such pronouncements, the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Malam Mele Kyari, said the project would create wealth and improve the standard of living. He explained that the project wss intended to monetise Nigeria’s natural gas resources, thereby generating additional revenue for the country, diversifying gas export routes and eliminating gas flaring. According to him, the well-spirited and galvanised efforts of the Nigerian government and the Kingdom of Morocco led to the signing of the MoU.

He said the project would be beneficial to the participating countries, adding that “our countries stand to benefit immeasurably from the execution of the project, which extends beyond the supply of gas to energise the countries along the route. “Some of the benefits include the creation of wealth and improvement in the standard of living, integration of the economies within the region, mitigation against desertification and other benefits that will accrue as a result of a reduction in carbon emission. “I am glad to say that NNPC is well positioned to progress the project by leveraging our experience and technical capabilities ranging from gas production, processing, transmission and marketing as well as our vast experience in executing major gas infrastructure projects in Nigeria. “On our part, NNPC Limited will facilitate the continuous supply of gas and provide other enablers such as the required land for the first compressor station for the pipeline to be deployed in Nigeria, which is among the thirteen stations earmarked along the pipeline route. “On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, I would like to thank you all as we continue to strengthen our partnership for the benefit of our countries.” Speaking in the same vein, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said Russia had expressed interest in investing in the project, adding that there were lots of other people who are also desirous to invest in the project. According to him, the pipeline project is going to take Nigeria’s gas all through a lot of countries in Africa and also, all the way to the edge of the African continent where the country can have access to the European market as well.

Unforeseen hurdles

However, Babalola, who is concerned more about the sophistication, delivery and availability of the product back home, said: “They must sit down and do their computation and calculation very well. I am not against it going to Morocco and passing through all the African countries.

“But even in Nigeria, do we have enough? The gas we have is put in pockets. You have to gather them and harness them before you go into processing. The 200 trillion CF is it really available? There are in pockets, in fields that are not connected with each other and all these ones are put together and say 200trillion. “You have to lay pipelines and facilities and get facilities to gather them in order to go. It is not as if everything is in one bucket you just do a long stray to Morocco. No. There are many things that are involved and that is why we have been finding it difficult to do gas business. “It is just like a situation where they created IPPs and NIPPS without pipelines going to them. They are there but they are not functional. If the IPPS and NIPPS are functioning today, we are going to have enough electricity and we would not have been having the power challenge we have been having. But they are not functional because there are no pipelines going tho most of them. “When I was at work, I know there were no pipelines. But if there are now, and the pipelines are filled with gas, we should today seriously not be talking about the energy problems. Babalola, who is a retired Deputy Director of the now-defunct Department of Petroleum Resources, said it was imperative for the FG and other partners to the project to consider adopting other technologies than the convention pipelines. He suggested the adoption of the virtual pipeline, which is dropping and not a real pipeline. Babalola said: “There are other technologies that can be adopted than pipelines. They can use virtual pipelines. I presented this during the Jonathan regime with my boss, Mr M.D.B Ladan and my other colleagues. We went there and we presented it to them. All of them are retired now. Nebo was the Minister of Energy at that time. Once he had my presentation, he said that we have found the solution. It is very easy, you use virtual pipelines. It is possible, doable and can be done. “Virtual pipeline is dropping, it is not the real pipeline. It is trucking. The truck will carry and they gasified that place. While one is carrying the gasified and they are using it, another truck is waiting and another truck is coming to load there. But the major problem is with our roads. We do not have major roads where those trucks can travel. But it can be done. I told them that time and everybody agreed that the solution has come. I got that idea when I went to United Nations Economic Commission for Europe. I went to a meeting. I am still a member of that team. We saw that even in Europe they use virtual pipelines.

Last line

“You have to go through the economies, socio-cultural and so many things. It has also benefited those countries. What when those countries discover their own gas? They are on the coastline and along that coastline, you can find oil and gas. Ghana, Benin. Senegal all have oil and gas. Supposing they discover their own and say we do not need your oil and you have laid the pipeline? You have to think beyond the emotional, political or ego considerations. You have to look at everything from every angle. I have not done the economics of it. I do not know whether it is economical. “There should be a holistic analysis of the project. It is not just that we want to help our brother or the other head of state or how happy we want someone to be. It is about the future of the project. You have to consider the present, do they need it and the future, will it be sustained or will it die? Do you even have enough gas to send there? 200 trillion CF gas in pockets and you have not gathered them. Is it what you are going to be sending there? I think it’s not.”

