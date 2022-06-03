Metro & Crime

Gas explosion injures 20, burns shops in Kano

Posted on

 

About 20 people have been injured following gas explosion at a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) refiling shop in Kano. Many shops were also burnt down due to the fire.

The incident occurred in a busy area of Sheka quarters, Karshen-Kwalta in Kano, at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday when a cylinder exploded and instantly caught fire.

The fire destroyed the place and about three other shops nearby, including part of a house attached to the shop.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif, confirmed the incident.

He said that 20 people were involved, but had been rescued alive and now receiving treatment in hospitals.

Yusif said that the incident was allegedly caused by a fire from a man frying and selling fish near the gas shop.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

I didn’t know my friend’s suitcase contained cocaine

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 38-year-old man, Okorie Cyprian Raymond, for attempting to smuggle 12.05 kilograms of cocaine into Nigeria. The suspect, however, denied knowing that the suitcase his friend allegedly gave him contained parcels of cocaine. The drug, which weighed 12.05 kilograms, was carefully packed in drink sachets of pineapple […]
Metro & Crime

Blogger risks jail term in UK for defaming Olukoya, MFM GO

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Queens Bench Division of a UK high court of justice has threatened to jail Maureen Badejo, a UK-based blogger, if she fails to obey an existing court judgement of the court against her in favour of Daniel Olukoya, General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM). In an order titled ‘Notice to […]
Metro & Crime

Two suspects arraigned over alleged murder, beheading of 7-year-old boy

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Two murder suspects were on Monday arraigned before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos for allegedly killing and beheading a seven-year-old boy, Kazeem Rafiu. The suspects identified as: Adedoyin Oyekanmi and Erinmole Adetokunbo were charged on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder. The defendants, who have been in prison custody for over four years, […]

