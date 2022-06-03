Gas explosion injures 20, burns shops in Kano

About 20 people have been injured following gas explosion at a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) refiling shop in Kano. Many shops were also burnt down due to the fire.

The incident occurred in a busy area of Sheka quarters, Karshen-Kwalta in Kano, at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday when a cylinder exploded and instantly caught fire.

The fire destroyed the place and about three other shops nearby, including part of a house attached to the shop.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif, confirmed the incident.

He said that 20 people were involved, but had been rescued alive and now receiving treatment in hospitals.

Yusif said that the incident was allegedly caused by a fire from a man frying and selling fish near the gas shop.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...