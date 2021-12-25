News

Gas explosion rocks Lagos on Christmas Eve

Posted on Author Ajibade Akinola

There is panic in the Ayobo Ipaja area of Lagos State over a gas explosion that occurred in the area on Friday. Saturday Telegraph findings revealed that the fire outbreak started when some hoodlums allegedly tapped fuel from the pipeline, carrying petroleum products from the area to other parts of Lagos.

The fire, a source in the area said, began to spread, razing buildings and parked vehicles in the area. Meanwhile, the Group Director, Public Affairs, NNPC, Garba Deen Muhammed, has refused to comment on the issue, as neither calls nor text message sent to him was replied But, the Punch online reported that the gas explosion happened around 1 am on Friday – Christmas eve. The Chairman of Ayobo- Ipaja Local Council Development, Mrs. Bola Shobowale, according to the paper, confirmed the development on the telephone. “It is true. It happened around 1 am,” Punch quoted Shobowale as saying. She could not state the number of casualties as she said, “I am not in a position to state that.

But the explosion is true.” Residents of the area, who took to social media to seek help, hinted that there were casualties. Another online portal, TheCable, also stated that Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, director- general, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), confirmed the development in a statement. “He said upon arrival at the scene, a 330KVA transmission power line collapsed with its power cables spreading across the two lanes of the major road inward and outward Igando- Idimu road. “A pipeline explosion also occurred several metres away from the collapsed transmission power line. “The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) was contacted and their team, led by the GM in person of Engineer Ajiboye carried out an inspection,” Oke-Osanyintolu was quoted to have said.

 

Our Reporters

