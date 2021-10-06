Gas: Intrigues, insecurity stall FG’s $2.8bn pipelines project

Lenders fear further exposures

Plans by the Federal Government to construct a $2.8 billion Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas-power pipeline may have suffered setback, as the project is far from completion months into 2023, the year, which the government hopes to commission it.

This happens as the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, insisted that the project would be delivered on schedule.

While responding to allegations that Chinese funding for the project had dried up and that the Federal Government was frantically looking for new source of funding the $2.8billion pipeline contracts, Kyari described the allegations as spurious and baseless, claiming that the government would deliver the project as promised in 2013.

Findings by New Telegraph, however, revealed stakeholders expressing their displeasure over the issue, claiming that the project may not come to

fruition as early as promised by the government. Reasons, they said, were borne out of the bad economic situation and attendant poor liquidity in the country. Coupled with this are problems such as indecision among the operators of the project and insecurity in the country among others.

Those who spoke to New Telegraph on the issue affirmed that Nigeria was currently overwhelmed with problems and may not be able to complete the AKK infrastructure in time.

A former Country’s President, Association of International Energy Economists( AIEA), Prof Wunmi Iledare, urged Nigerians to change the ways and manners, in which they perceive public projects, arguing that until citizens change their mindset, many of such projects would not come to life. He said many believe that the AKK project belonged to northern Nigeria only, due to its location.

Iledare, a Professor of Petroleum Economics and Energy Research, said negative perception was killing and capable of stalling any public spirited projects, which the government is embarking upon.

He noted that the country had some gas projects being put in place to minimise problems facing the energy sector, especially generation, but were killed, arguing that AKK project might follow similar trend. Similarly, a stakeholder, who does not want to be mentioned, said the government was wasting its time, as its does not have resources to finance the project.

He added that foreign banks and other lending institutions were not ready to expose themselves further on such projects. He described Nigeria as a high risk zone to invest on due to the fact that the country grapples with activities of insurgent groups.

It would be recalled that President Muhammad Buhari launched the AKK gas- power pipeline in 2020, with a view to improving gas supply to the domestic market and further add 3,600 megawatts (mw) of electricity to the national grid on completion.

Also, the project, which is being handled by the national oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has a timeline of 24 months to be completed. In addition, the project is divided into three phases in order to enable operators enjoy a seamless operation.

