Gas leak forces SPDC to shut down Elebele wellhead

Pauline Onyibe,Yenagoa

Shell  petroleum development  company on Tuesday shut down it’s oil/gas wellhead at Elebele community in Ogbia Local Government as a result of gas leak which occurred at the wellhead.
This was as the environmental rights group, ‘Friends of the Earth’ called on Shell to take all necessary and legitimate steps to ensure the protection of its pipelines and functional oil/gas wellheads.
According to the field officer of ERA Morris Alagoa, he called on community  folks to be vigilant and ensure that unscrupulous community members or strangers do not perpetrate acts that would tarnish the good image of the community.
Speaking on the incident, Godfery Profit Obi a resident of Elebele Community said: “The Shell pipeline; conveying gas and crude oil just leaked.
“We are calling on SPDC to put an eye on their facilities. You can imagine where a Shell pipeline is passing; no contractor is clearing the line, no surveillance contractor that is taking care of the line and there are people who have been volunteering themselves to do some level of surveillance but they Shell took them for granted.”

