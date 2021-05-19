News

Gas leakage: SPDC shuts down Elebele wellhead

The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) yesterday shut down its oil and gas wellhead at Elebele community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State as a result of gas leakage that occurred at the wellhead. This wasas theEnvironmentalRightsAction/ Friendsof the Earth (ERA) called on Shell to takeallnecessaryand legitimate stepstoensuretheprotectionof its pipelines and functional oil and gas wellheads.

The Field Officer of ERA, Morris Alagoa, also called on thepeopleof thecommunity, especiallyyouths to be vigilant and ensure that unscrupulous community members or strangers donotperpetrateactsthatwould tarnish the good image of their community.

While reacting to the incident, a resident of Elebele community, Godfery Profit Obi hinted that “the Shell pipeline conveying gas and crude oil has just leaked.” He added: “We are calling on SPDC to put an eye on their facilities. You can imagine where a Shell pipeline is passing; no contractor is clearing the line, no surveillance contractor that is taking care of the line and there are people who have been volunteering themselves to do some level of surveillance, but Shell took them for granted.”

Our Reporters

