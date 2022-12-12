Gas: Nigeria allays Portugal’s fear with N289bn LNG

Nigeria has allayed Portugal’s fear of gas shortage in the winter as six vessels laden with 395,008 tonnes of liquefied natural gas valued at N289billion ($321.8million) have departed Onne Port to Europe. Portugal had entertained fear that it could face gas supply problems this winter if Nigeria failed to deliver all the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) being expected as the European Union (EU) country’s Environment and Energy Minister, Duarte Cordeiro, urged European Commission to move forward with the implementation of a joint gas purchasing import prices in order to avert gas shortages. However, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data revealed that the vessels began its voyage last week with Grace Dahlia leading with 78,942tonnes; LNG Imo, 63,438tonnes; LNG Cross River, 62,755tonnes; LNG Adamawa, 63,000tonnes; LNG River Niger, 61,969tonnes and LNG Oyo, 64, 904tonnes. Findings revealed that they were the last batch of ships to load the fuel for the year as the price hits $815 per tonne. In the third quarter of the year, the the National Bureau of Statistics (NDS) said that the country ferried out liquefied natural gas valued at N757.36billion, saying that the fuel accounted for 12.8 per cent of the total exports. In September, eight vessels left the country to Europe with 592,753 tonnes of liquefied natural gas. The NPA’s shipping data indicated that LNG River Orashi departed the port with 63,000 tonnes; LNG River Niger, 36,985tonnes and LNG Adamawa, 63,000tonnes. Others are LNG Finima II, 77,000tonnes; Flex Rainbow, 63,159 tonnes; Gaslog Glasgow, 80,000 tonnes; LNG Ogun, 63,368tonnes; LNG Imo, 66,241tonnes and Maran Gas Roxana, 80,000 tonnes. Also in July, six vessels with 401,000 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas were exported from Onne Port. LNG River Orashi with 66,000 tonnes and Isle of Grain Pearl, 66,000 tonnes sailed to Britain in the period. Other vessels that left the port in the period were LNG Enugu with 66,000 tonnes; LNG Lagos, 77,000 tonnes; LNG Cross River, 66,000 tonnes; River Nigeria, 63,000 tonnes and LNG Akwa Ibom, 63,000 tonnes. Also, Gaslog Genoa left the port with 55,090 tonnes; Al Mayeda, 92, 524 tonnes; Al Gharrafa, 74,867 tonnes; Umm Al Amad, 72,748 tonnes; Al Aamriya, 72,748 tonnes; Al Zubarah, 48,027 tonnes; Gaslog Westminster, 55,090 tonnes; Gate Flex Endeavour, 61,094 tonnes; Stena Crystal Sky, 61,094 tonnes and Golar Celsius, 56,503 tonnes to Europe. It would be recalled that Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) with Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Ghana for the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project. The MoU partners included Moroccan National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM), Gambia National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC-Gambia), PETROGUIN- Guinea Bissau, Société Nationale des Petroleos (SONAP) of the Republic of Guinea, Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone (PDSL), and the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC). In a joint statement from the signing parties the MoUs proved the parties’ obligation to the strategic Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project significant both locally and globally, as it will be supplying gas to not only the West African countries, but also Europe. The Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari said in the signing ceremony that NNPC Limited would facilitate the con- tinuous supply of gas and provide other enablers such as the required land for the first compressor station to be deployed in Nigeria, which is among the 13 stations earmarked along the pipeline route. He said: “The Nigeria- Morocco gas pipeline has been designed to line the West African coast from Nigeria through Benin, Togo, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Gambia, Senegal and Mauritania to Morocco. It will be connected to the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline and the European gas network. “The landlocked states of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali will also be coming under the purview of the pipeline.”

