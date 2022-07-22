Business

Gas: Nigeria, others jostle for 1.01m tonnes export to Britain, Belgium

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

As demand for gas increases in July, six liquefied natural gas vessels with 401,000 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas from Nigeria are among others jostling to supply 1.01 million tonnes of the product to Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands from this week. Gas supply from Nigeria is 39.7 per cent of the total bulk going to the three European countries. LNG River Orashi with 66,000 tonnes and Isle of Grain Pearl, 156,000 cubic metres are expected to offload their product in Britain. Other vessels from Onne Port are LNG Enugu with 66,000 tonnes; LNG Lagos, 77,000 tonnes; LNG Cross River, 66,000 tonnes; River Nigeria, 63,000 tonnes and LNG Akwa Ibom, 63,000 tonnes.

Also, Gaslog Genoa, 55,090 tonnes; Al Mayeda, 92, 524 tonnes; Al Gharrafa, 74,867 tonnes; Umm Al Amad, 72,748 tonnes; Al Aamriya, 72,748 tonnes; Al Zubarah, 48,027 tonnes; Gaslog Westminster, 55,090 tonnes; Gate Flex Endeavour, 61,094 tonnes; Stena Crystal Sky, 61,094 tonnes and Golar Celsius, 56,503 tonnes. In June 2022, Gaslog with 67,000 tonnes; MARAN Gas Sparta, 80,000 tonnes; LNG Kano, 66,000 tonnes; BW Pavilion Vanda, 71,779 tonnes and Pan Americas, 80,000 tonnes also delivered their cargoes in Spain. According to Enagas data, “increased LNG flows continued to displace Algerian piped gas from Spain’s supply matrix, with volumes through the 11 Bcm/year Medgaz pipeline seen at around two thirds of capacity in May.”

Algerian volumes also stood at (60,189 tonnes) or 7 TWh in May, the lowest monthly volume since pandemic- related travel restrictions in 2020 and comes amid a political issue between the two countries. It would be recalled that on June 8, Algeria announced it was suspending a 20-year treaty of friendship with Spain due to the latter’s stance on the Western Sahara. Spain’s largest gas importer, Naturgy, is in regular contract negotiations with Sonatrach, which holds a four per cent stake in Naturgy.

The 8.4 Bcm contract through to 2030 between the two should not be affected. Spain saw gas demand in May drop 13 per cent year-on-year to 26.9 TWh as demand from industry fell 15 per cent, led by a 36 per cent drop in the refining sector.

This meant the excess volume was largely exported, with 7.8 TWh re-exported from Spain for a second consecutive month, including a record net 5.8 TWh exported to France via pipeline, with the Spain- France link running at around 85 per cent of capacity. Meanwhile, the Group General Manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services, Bala Wunti, had told investors at the Global Energy Transition Summit that the country had abundant gas resources that could attract significant investors. The general manager stressed that with Nigeria having six quadrillion BTU of energy production annually, making it the second highest in Africa, the country’s energy resources can power the city of New York for the next 120 years. He said: “If we must get into that energy transition, then it means every source of energy matters and in the context of what we are doing, hydro carbon plays a major role and so it is important that we try to connect the market which provides the platform to unlock the energy source.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FMDQ admits CPs for Total Nigeria, two others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ ) has admitted for listing quotation of Total Nigeria Plc’s N2.25 billion Series 1 and N12.75 billion Series 2 Commercial Papers under its N30.00 billion CP Issuance Programme.   Also admitted are Mixta Real Estate Plc’s N2.00 billion Series 32 Commercial Paper under its N20.00 billion CP Issuance Programme, as […]
Business

COVID-19: Amazon delays Black Friday operations to Dec. 4

Posted on Author Reporter

  The head of Amazon France said on Thursday his group had decided to postpone its “Black Friday” discount shopping sales to December 4. “Today we have decided to delay the date of Black Friday if this can help shopkeepers reopen before December 1. This year the Black Friday will take place on December 4,” […]
Business

Emefiele, banks pledge support for Sanusi’s girl child initiative

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said that the apex bank and the Bankers’ Committee will raise $2 million in five years to support the girl child development initiative of his predecessor and former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi. He stated this at Sanusi’s Diamond Jubilee celebration and book launch […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica