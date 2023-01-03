Business

Gas Retail: Lagos to shut out lawless operators, marketers

The Lagos State Government has said it will shut out retail gas operators or marketers in the state, who either do not putting in place proper safety measures or adhere to them.

The government said the warning and its possible implementation were to guide against avoidable gas explosions, which could lead to loss of lives and property in the state, adding that several incidents had occurred in the past.

 

The Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, gave the warning at the opening ceremony of the Oil and Gas Stakeholders’ Safety Summit with the theme; “Safe Retail Gas Operation in Lagos State.” Mojola, represented at the event by the Technical Adviser of the Safety Commission, Mr Seun Awojobi, said the essence of the summit was to train practitioners in the sector on how to handle LPG in better and safer ways.

 

 

He added that the summit was designed to further prevent avoidable incidents with more training and enlightenment for operators and stakeholders. He said the state government had identified about 2,500 gas retail shops in the state and was working with the association to weed out marketers that are selling without proper safety measures.

 

He informed the gathering that several incidents had occurred in the past and the summit was designed to further prevent avoidable incidents with more training and enlightenment for operators and stakeholders.

Mojola said: “We know of past incidents that had happened, some ranging from industrial to residential accidents where several lives were lost and the Safety Commission’s mandate is to ensure that the lives and property of all residents in the State are safe and protected.

 

