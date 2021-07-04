Gas tanker accident: Four dead, six injured in Ibadan

Four persons were killed while six others were seriously injured Sunday when a fully-loaded gas tanker lost control in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, ramming into traders and passers-by around Bode Market in Molete Ibadan.

The tragedy, New Telegraph learnt, happened when the tanker coming from Idi-Arere towards Molete lost control as a result of a brake failure and then swerved into the market, wrecking the havoc. It ran over some traders in the market, killing some instantly and injuring others.

Some eye witnesses said that many were crushed in the accident, as someone said: “I can confirm to you that four persons got killed in the accident. Many have been injured and conveyed to hospital.”

Another eye witness said: “I can’t say exactly how many people have been killed, but I know they are many. Many also have been injured in the accident.”

Confirming the incident and the number of casualties, however, the Oyo State Sector Commandant of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mrs Uche Chukwura, said: “The accident happened due to brake failure of the vehicle. Four persons died in the accident while six persons were injured and they have been conveyed to hospital for medical attention.”

