Gas to power: NLC insists on price below $1.50/scf

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has insisted that the gas price sold to electricity generation companies (GENCOS) must be reduced to less than $1.50 per standard cubic feet (SCF), as agreed with the Federal Government earlier in the year.

Making reference to information that the Federal Government had approved the reduction of domestic gas prices for electricity generation from $2.50 to $2.18/SCF attributed to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva at a public function in Kano State, the NLC said the resolutions reached could not certainly be the basis for the “minuscule gas price reduction” announced by the minister.

According to the Congress, the agreed position between the Federal Government and organised labour on gas pricing, which was reached on February 22, 2021, after the FGN-Organised Labour Technical Committee on Electricity Tariff submitted its report and recommendations, was a critical factor in the computation of electricity tariff. President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, warned that Congress was ready to resist any attempt to flout the agreements reached, with a view of reducing the huge electricity tariff Nigerians were groaning under. He said: “The Nigeria Labour Congress has been inundated with numerous enquiries from workers and members of the Nigerian public alike concerning the reported slash of domestic gas prices for electricity generation and its lack of noticeable impact or reduction of electricity tariff.

“Indeed, the public will recall that at the close of the meeting, Dr Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, made a statement to the media that the electricity tariff will go down considerably. The minister said the Federal Government and organised labour agreed on the reduction in the cost of gas sold to generating companies to $1.50 as against the $2.50 it is sold to GENCOs. “Congress also wishes the Nigerian public to know that about 80 per cent of electric energy generated in Nigeria is from thermal stations, which are powered by natural gas. “In fact, the GENCOs consume over 70 per cent of domestic gas production. Whereas the GENCOs are required to pay as much as $2.50 per standard cubic feet (SCF), other gas users, however, get the same at lower rates, ranging from $1.50 to $1.70 per SCF. The worn explanation for the incongruous high differential was the lack of timely payment by the GENCOs for the gas supplied. “In other words, the lack of payment discipline and certainty was implicated as a major contributing factor that despite GENCOs account for over 70% of the consumers of domestic gas, rates are higher for power generation. “To redress the invidious situation, the Principals resolved that Gas Companies should be integrated into the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) payment waterfall of the Nigerian Electricity Sector Industry (NESI) to guarantee payments for gas and contract sanctity of GENCOs. “To be fair to government representatives, the meeting of the Principals was convinced by the argument of congress. Thus, the Principals unanimously accepted that the current practice of gas pricing in US dollars would be discontinued to enable gas supply to GENCOs to be made payable in naira.

