News

Gastroenteritis: Death toll rises to 74 as state receives 34,404 Moderna vaccines

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Comment(0)

Sokoto State Government has confirmed that the death toll of gestroentritis rose to 74 persons within two weeks in the state. It could be recalled that the state lost no fewer than 56 persons in 16 of the 23 local government areas of the state. The State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Muhammad Ali Inname stated this while updating newsmen on the situation of the pandemic shortly after the state executive council meeting held at the Government House Council Chamber, Sokoto. Dr. Inname therefore confirmed that the state has 242 active persons, who are receiving medical attention at various health facilities across the state. He explained that the state recorded 18 deaths, saying that with the recent figure, the state is witnessing an increase in the number of death due to the outbreak of the pandemic in the state. Dr. Inname added that the state government had procured drugs worth millions of naira and that they had already been distributed to health facilities across the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC boasts of 40m membership

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

…canvasses for healthy Int’l community relationship   With the completion of membership registration and revalidation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party can now boast of 40 million members.   The party, which stated this yesterday, also said it looks forward to a healthy relationship with the international community in order to solve the […]
News

Takeover of Edo Assembly, recipe for anarchy – PDP

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Police, other security agencies lay siege on complex Onyekachi Eze (Abuja) and Cajetan Mmuta (Benin) The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Thursday’s invasion of the Edo State House of Assembly is an invitation for trouble. The party called on the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to immediately stop the invasion and accused the […]
News

Bulls sustain grip, advance with N125bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The bulls maintained grip on equity market activities yesterday as stocks rallied for the fourth trading session following gains recorded from blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index, rose by 0.56 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained positive sentiment on some stocks. Consequently, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica