Gastroenteritis: Death toll rises to 74 as state receives 34,404 Moderna vaccines

Sokoto State Government has confirmed that the death toll of gestroentritis rose to 74 persons within two weeks in the state. It could be recalled that the state lost no fewer than 56 persons in 16 of the 23 local government areas of the state. The State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Muhammad Ali Inname stated this while updating newsmen on the situation of the pandemic shortly after the state executive council meeting held at the Government House Council Chamber, Sokoto. Dr. Inname therefore confirmed that the state has 242 active persons, who are receiving medical attention at various health facilities across the state. He explained that the state recorded 18 deaths, saying that with the recent figure, the state is witnessing an increase in the number of death due to the outbreak of the pandemic in the state. Dr. Inname added that the state government had procured drugs worth millions of naira and that they had already been distributed to health facilities across the state.
