Gateway, Bayelsa Utd create major upset in FA Cup

Gateway FC and Bayelsa United on Wednesday created major upset during the ongoing FA Cup after eliminating two Nigeria Professional Football League sides, Akwa United and Rangers. The first round of the knockout stages kicked off on Wednesday with matches scattered across various centres in the country. Nigeria National League side, Gateway FC of Abeokuta, Ogun State, knocked out NPFL current league leaders, Akwa United with a 1-0 victory.

Ikechukwu Julius scored the winning goal for Gateway with a low angled shot from the edge of Akwa United’s penalty area in the 42nd minute. In another upset, NNL side, Bayelsa United eliminated former Champions, Enugu Rangers after a 1-0 win at Ijebu Ode. Another NNL side, Green Beret edged NPFL side, Warri Wolves 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Lobi Stars pipped Yobe Desert Stars 1-0 with the only goal of the game coming in the 95th minute. Defending Champions, Kano Pillars had a 4-2 win over Smart City of Lagos with David Ebuka, Yanki Joseph, Aniekeme Okon, and Nyima Nwagua the goal scorers for Kano Pillars as Sunshine Stars edged Kogi United 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the regulation time. Niger Tornadoes thanks to goals from Atule Collins and Kabir Umar defeated MaiUnguwa 2-0.

