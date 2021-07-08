Sports

Gateway, Bayelsa Utd create major upset in FA Cup

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Gateway FC and Bayelsa United on Wednesday created major upset during the ongoing FA Cup after eliminating two Nigeria Professional Football League sides, Akwa United and Rangers. The first round of the knockout stages kicked off on Wednesday with matches scattered across various centres in the country. Nigeria National League side, Gateway FC of Abeokuta, Ogun State, knocked out NPFL current league leaders, Akwa United with a 1-0 victory.

Ikechukwu Julius scored the winning goal for Gateway with a low angled shot from the edge of Akwa United’s penalty area in the 42nd minute. In another upset, NNL side, Bayelsa United eliminated former Champions, Enugu Rangers after a 1-0 win at Ijebu Ode. Another NNL side, Green Beret edged NPFL side, Warri Wolves 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Lobi Stars pipped Yobe Desert Stars 1-0 with the only goal of the game coming in the 95th minute. Defending Champions, Kano Pillars had a 4-2 win over Smart City of Lagos with David Ebuka, Yanki Joseph, Aniekeme Okon, and Nyima Nwagua the goal scorers for Kano Pillars as Sunshine Stars edged Kogi United 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the regulation time. Niger Tornadoes thanks to goals from Atule Collins and Kabir Umar defeated MaiUnguwa 2-0.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

1960Bet rebrands, gets new management

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As part of its efforts to return better, stronger and reliable, Nigeria’s pioneer sports betting company, 1960Bet, has unveiled new management and new logo to reposition the brand.   The new 1960Bet’s management is on the mission to take the company back to its position as the market leader and mitigate the challenges as well […]
Sports

Mickelson’s US Open dreams end after disastrous opening round

Posted on Author Reporter

  Phil Mickelson’s dreams of completing the career Grand Slam by finally winning the U.S. Open and getting revenge on a course that has tormented him were all but lost in Winged Foot’s long rough on Thursday after he carded an opening round 79. Mickelson hit just two fairways, the same number he hit at […]
Sports

GOtv Boxing Night 22: WBF title, step to global stardom –Baby Face

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, has described his coming World Boxing Federation (WBF) International title clash with Ghana’s Emmanuel Quartey as a stepping stone to global stardom. Baby Face is scheduled to fight Quartey in one of the two WBF title bouts at GOtv Boxing Night 22 holding on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica