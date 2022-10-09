Opinion

Gateway Cargo Airport: Abandoned project turning to gold

Posted on Author Oladipo Oseni

 

An Airport is a honeypot. It is the port of entry for people, products and can also serve as a pot of finance through the profits it generates for the country. The Air Cargo is another arm of the aviation industry that contributes to global economic development and creates millions of jobs. The global economy depends on the ability to deliver high-quality products at competitive prices to consumers worldwide. A report in August 2020 said, “Air cargo transports over US $6 trillion worth of goods, accounting for approximately 35% of world trade by value,” that is huge!

Visibly, Air cargo contributes to the economy by transporting essential shipments all over the world and facilitates the supply chain of agricultural produce, automotive parts, electronics, vaccines, medical supplies, high-value shipments like jewelry, and many other important shipments that support businesses and keep jobs around the globe. Probably it is against this important backdrop that the administration of Otunba Gbenga Daniel (OGD) as the Governor of Ogun State moved to establish an agro-cargo airport in 2007.

The site was sited but the project could not be sighted till the expiration of the Administration in 2011.

OGD conceptualized the agro-cargo airport project on the belief that it had lots of potential in the overall development of the state on the spine of the state’s rich soil for agriculture, the presence of industries in the state and its proximity to Lagos State and so on. The next administration led by Senator Ibikunle Amosun would neglect the project and allow it to rot in the book of forgetfulness.

And the aforementioned formed the reason I would always caution political commentators and the political boys of the senator and former governor that: If you want to celebrate Senator Ibikunle Amosun as the “best” person who “ruled” Ogun State, you should not forget that Ogun groaned under the man with an inordinately long and roomy cap, a big iniquity of history. From the backlog of debt he bequeathed to the state, the mushroom roads— that are fast going decayed because they lack the last layer, wearing course— constructed and built bridges that should be state-of-the- art but turned out to be heartbreaking.

 

 

