Gateway Cargo Airport: Abandoned project turning to gold

An airport is a honey pot. It is the port of entry for people, products and can also serve as a pot of finance through the profits it generates for the country. The Air Cargo is another arm of the aviation industry that contributes to global economic development and creates millions of jobs. The global economy depends on the ability to deliver high-quality products at competitive prices to consumers worldwide.

A report in August 2020 said, “Air cargo transports over US $6 trillion worth of goods, accounting for approximately 35% of world trade by value,” that is huge. Visibly, air cargo contributes to the economy by transporting essential shipments all over the world and facilitates the supply chain of agricultural produce, automotive parts, electronics, vaccines, medical supplies, high-value shipments like jewelry, and many other important shipments that support businesses and keep jobs around the globe. Probably it is against this important backdrop that the administration of Otunba Gbenga Daniel (OGD) as the Governor of Ogun State moved to estab-lish an agro-cargo airport in 2007.

The site was sited but the project could not be sighted till the expiration of the administration in 2011. OGD conceptualised the agro-cargo airport project on the belief that it had lots of potential in the overall development of the state on the spine of the state’s rich soil for agriculture, the presence of industries in the state and its proximity to Lagos State and so on. The next administration led by Senator Ibikunle Amosun would neglect the project and allow it to rot in the book of forgetfulness. The aforementioned formed the reason I would always caution political commentators and the political boys of the senator and former governor that: If you want to celebrate Senator Ibikunle Amosun as the “best” person who “ruled” Ogun State, you should not forget that Ogun groaned under the man with an inordinately long and roomy cap, a big iniquity of history.

From the backlog of debt he bequeathed to the state, the mushroom roadsthat are fast going decayed because they lack the last layer, wearing course-constructed and built bridges that should be state-of-theart but turned out to be heartbreaking. Like the agro-cargo airport, he would later play puerile and putrid politics by abandoning numerous other projects his predecessor had started. He spited him too.

He forgot that governance is a continuum, no one finishes it in a single swipe and that is where Abiodun, who may have his shortcomings too, towers above him. Abiodun has not only completed some of the roads he left such as the Kuto-Oke Mosan road, Panseke-Adigbe roads and so on, the icing on the cake is that Abiodun saw the gold Amosun abandoned in the bush; the agro-cargo airport; he has picked it up, he is shining it at the moment and it would soon, by December, as promised by the governor, glitter and magnetise people, institutions and funds to Ogun State. The cargo airport is located within the agricultural belt in the state and strategically located at the intersection between the East and West highway (Benin-Sagamu) and the North-South highway (Lagos-Ibadan), which makes it a potential honey pot.

It is the economic deal with the African Development Bank to site an agro testing firm at Sagamu as most of the agricultural products in Nigeria lack certification, which has made their exportation to other countries difficult. This project will ease the challenge and put more funds into the state government purse. All state’s problems cannot be solved by a single administration. And that validates the saying that “governance is a continuum”. The utmost concern should be that progress is recorded by each administration. No administration is flawless and that is more reason I would not support the stance of those (and even himself), who painted Amosun as a saint and achiever even when his administration has numerous potholes that have gifted Ogun with woes.

In the Ibara-Panseke axis stands a building that is as inordinately tall as his cap— a white elephant project that is an attestation to most of our politicians’ lack of vision, their avarice and wastefulness. Yet, some of his supporters are quick to attack Abiodun.

They have forgotten that the world will always be a battleground and you cannot win thereby turning everyone into your enemy and condemning each of their excellent and giant strides. Amosun has both covertly and openly fought Abiodun and condemned him as though he turned Ogun to Eldorado during his autocratic reign that gifted some parts of Ogun state with the roads of difficulty and discomfort, ask the people of Ifo and Ado- Odo Ota! If the axe forgot, would the tree forget too? Our forebears’ counsel that whatever faces us is turning its back on someone somewhere is of essence here. Two things are common with those in politics and their infantry: When they do not like a leader either on a personal or political level, they are quick to rubbish their achievement and refer to them as a failure.

This affirms the saying of Yoruba that “Esin Ota eni kii’ga loju eni.” Also, there is the dispiriting dimension of labeling a leader a failure when they cannot meet our unrealistic or selfish expectations. Importantly, aside from the fact that the airport will be serve the twin function of transporting goods, it will also provide passenger service too which will certainly court the attention of the Lekki dwellers who has access to the Lekki- Ijebu expressway that is devoid of traffic they may encounter trying to go to MMA, it will also interest the people of Ibadan, Osun and so on who are close to Ogun State.

Lest I forget, while it provides formal employment, it will also create informal job opportunities as the people of Remo, Ijebu and Abeokuta who are close to the site can profitably trade. Abiodun has proved to be a good governor and businessman. He knew that, if there was an airport, there would be products and passengers and if there were products and passengers, there would be aircraft to ply the route and profits would move into the government’s purse.

Thus, credit goes to Daniel for the vision and Abiodun for bringing that vision to fruition as his Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, said the airport is almost 80 per cent completed. Overall, Abiodun must be given a standing ovation for the courage he has displayed for embarking on the monumental airport project. He is working and walking on the path that no one had dared before him by elongating the vision of his predecessor with the improvement on his predecessor’s blueprint for the project and the establishment of a potential source of income for the state.

*Oladipo Oseni writes in via osenioladipupo90@ gmail.com

