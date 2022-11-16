Gateway Region wins 2022 Adron Games

Gateway Region has emerged winners of 2022 Adron Games which took place at the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, from Thursday, November 10 to Saturday 12. The team won six gold medals, three silver and three bronze medals to clinch first position after sterling performances in a series of track and field events which saw the region at the zenith of the edition’s games sporting table. All the regions of the real estate company, Adron Homes and Properties Limited, in the country converged in Lagos for the games, to compete in different sports wears and were engaged in different sporting events to mark the 6th edition of the annual games.

The six regions of Adron Homes namely, Eko (Lagos Island), Capital (Lagos Mainland), Northern, Gateway (Ogun), Oyo, Living Fountain (Osun& Ekiti) aswellasHeadOffice, Directorate of Construction Estate Properties and Acquisition participated in the wide variety of games which included Aerobics, 100, 200m races and 4×100 relay meter races, men &women soccer, volleyball, cycling, shot put and basketball. Indoor games included snooker, table tennis, chess and scrabble while the more fun games like sack race, egg & spoon race, three-legged race and tugof warExecutiveDirector’sraces.

Capital came second with four gold medals, three medals a piece of silver and bronze while Head Office placed third position with four gold medals and three silver medals. These were followed by Living Fountain, Northern, Eko, Oyo and Construction in that order with Gold 4, 4, 3, 1, 0, Silver 2, 2, 5, 4, 2, and Bronze medal 5, 2, 5, 1, 2. Speaking at the opening of the games, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Adron Homes and Properties Limited, Aare (Dr.) Adetola Emmanuel King pointed out the importance of sports within the corporate world saying it wasthekeytobuilding abetterfuture. According to him: “The importance of Sports is universally upheld.

It is the key to building a better future, hence its relevance even within the corporate space cannot be overemphasized. We often take sports and leisure for granted. Yet millions of people around the world do not have access to sports, or are actively denied their right to participate. We all admire the athletes and achievements on display during every global sporting event.”

