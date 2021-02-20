Sports

Gattuso defends misfiring Osimhen

Napoli Boss Gennaro Gattuso has jumped to defence of striker Victor Osimhen after yet another poor game on Thursday in the Europa League against Granada. Osimhen struggled all night as Napoli went down 2-0 to the Spanish side in the first leg tie in the round of 32 clash.

The Partenopei were beaten by a pair of goals from Yangel Herrera and Kenedy. Speaking after the game, Gattuso revealed the €70million summer signing is still struggling to shake off the shoulder injury that kept him out of action for almost three months.

“As I already said, Osimhen was out for a long time, he’s still playing with strapping to his shoulder and is not 100 per cent. “He needs to find consistency and sharpness to play his game. At the moment, he has these gaps and isn’t capable of moving consistently, as we’ve seen it in the statistics,” he told Football Italia.

