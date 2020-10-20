Sports

Gattuso hails Osimhen’s debut goal for Napoli

It was mission accomplished for Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, as he finally scored his first goal in the Serie A after helping Napoli to a 4-1 victory over Atalanta was however not only the former Lille star that heave a sigh of relief, Napoli coach, Gennaro Gattuso, was also over the moon with the breaking of the deadlock.

The 21-year-old sealed the Blues’ win moments before t h e half-time break after Hirving Lozano’ brace and an effort from Matteo Politano had given his side a comfortable lead. The Nigeria international controlled goalkeeper David Ospina’s long ball before beating Marco Sportiello with his fine effort, which ultimately rendered Sam Lammers’ second-half strike a mere consolation for Atalanta. Gattuso has expressed his delight with the 21-year-old’s effort since joining the club from Lille.

“I’m happy for Chucky’s brace, but Osimhen’s goal makes me happy because he hadn’t scored so far and he deserved it for the hard work done for the team,” Gattuso told the club website. “Victor was my wish and I thank the President for having satisfied me. It wasn’t easy but we have bought a player who is very important to us.” Osimhen will be expected to continue with his impressive performances at Stadio San Paolo when his side takes on AZ Alkmaar in a Europa League game on Thursday.

