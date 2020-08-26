Sports

Gattuso: Osimhen offers Napoli various attacking options

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Gattuso: Osimhen offers Napoli various attacking options

 

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso believes Victor Osimhen will offer his side various attacking options.
The 21-year-old was snapped up by the Stadio San Paolo outfit from Lille in a club-record fee of €70 million which could rise to €80 million.
The Nigeria international has already hit the ground running after teaming up with the rest of the Parthenopeans team for their pre-season, scoring in his first game for the side on Monday, reports goal.com.
Osimhen is capable of playing as a centre-forward as well as on the wing, having starred in these positions for his former French club as well as the Super Eagles.
Gattuso, who has preferred a 4-3-3 formation since his appointment as manager of the Parthenopeans, is open to tweaking the system as a result of the versatility of the Nigeria striker.
“Osimhen is a striker who gives us various game alternatives, we have the ability to change our style,” Gattuso told the club’s website.
“He knows how to attack spaces, has physical strength and will certainly give us a big hand.
“Obviously my staff and I have tactical ideas in our heads. We have quality players and we will analyze how the team will line up.”
Osimhen’s eye-catching performances for Lille during his one-season stay caught the attention of many European clubs, reportedly including Tottenham Hotspur before settling for Napoli.
The forward scored 18 goals and provided six assists amid other dazzling displays for the Great Danes and deservedly won a number of individual accolades for his effort.
The Ultimate Strikers Academy graduate started his European career with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg after impressing for Nigeria at the 2015 U17 World Cup in Chile.
The striker won the Golden Boot and Silver Ball awards as he helped the Golden Eaglets clinch the title for a record fifth time.
Osimhen is currently a prominent member of the Nigeria national team after making his debut against Togo in a friendly in June 2017.
The forward has nine caps for the Super Eagles and was part of Gernot Rohr’s side that finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Champions League: Ronaldo has done his best, says sister

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister tried to appease Juventus fans after her brother failed to help the club reach the knockout stages of the Champions League on Friday. The Italian champions were knocked out of the competition despite Ronaldo’s two goals in the 2-1 win over Lyon. However, Lyon beat Juventus 1-0 in France in the […]
Sports

EPL: Vardy rescues late point for Leicester at Arsenal

Posted on Author Reporter

*As Welbeck gives Watford crucial win, Chelsea hold on to beat Palace Jamie Vardy’s late equaliser gave Leicester City a vital point to keep their Champions League hopes on track and end Arsenal’s recent winning streak. The Gunners looked on course for a fifth successive victory to maintain their outside chances of a place in […]
Sports

COVID-19: I’m still awaiting test result – Usain Bolt

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Sterling to face test before joining England camp Usain Bolt says he is self-isolating as a precaution as he waits for the result of a COVID-19 test. The 34-year-old retired sprinter, who won gold in the 100 and 200 metres at the last three Olympics, posted a video on his official Instagram and Twitter accounts […]

%d bloggers like this: