Gattuso: Osimhen responsible for Napoli’s woes

Under-fire Napoli’s coach, Gennaro Gattuso, has blamed his team lackluster performance in recent times to the absence of Super Eagles Mike Ndidi and his striking partner, Dries Mertens. Napoli drew goalless with Atalanta in the first leg of Coppa Italia on Wednesday heaping more pressure on the coach who has been feeling the heat since the back to back losses suffered to Juventus and and Hellas Verona in the Italian Super Cup and Serie A respectively. Although Napoli are still on track to achieve their aim o f the season, Gattuso said he was confused with complaints which he said was due to their lack of output in the opponent’s half.

Gattuso picked the absence of both Osimhen and Dries Mertens as part of why they are fumbling in the attack hence the pressure. He likened the absence of Osimhen that of Inter Milan playing without Romelu Lukaku. “I would like to see Inter without Lukaku and may be Lautaro.

I have been saying this for a month. It doesn’t have to be an alibi, but the absences of Osimhen and Mertens they weigh like boulders and one cannot ignore this when evaluating the season of Napoli,” he pointed out.

