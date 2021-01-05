Gattuso to Osimhen: You’ll pay for your mistakes

The coach of Italian giants Napoli G e n n a r o Gattuso has told his striker Victor Osimhen he will serve his punishment in full after the Super Eagles forward flouted the club’s COVID-19 safety protocol by attending a surprise birthday party organized for him in Nigeria.

Osimhen tested positive for Coronavirus few days after returning to Naples, and the young striker has come under fire after a video of him attending a birthday party in Lagos circulated on the Internet. The club’s record signing was spotted dancing in midst of people, while failing to observe the necessary COVID-19 safety protocol.

Speaking after Napoli’s win over Cagliari on Sunday, Gattuso said he gave Osimhen permission to visit Nigeria, but was embarrassed by the player’s actions. Gattuso also confirmed the 22-year-old will face sanctions by the club for his action. “When I made a mistake, Marcello Lippi used to say he’d let me stew in my own juices for a while, to recognize what I’d done.

That’s what Osimhen has to do now.” “He has already apologised, he’s a lad who gives his all when working. He made a silly mistake, he knows that,” he said. The former Lille of France striker has been fined half of his monthly salary – about 250,000 Euros and the coach said he has to face the music. “I am a coach,

I don’t decide fines, especially as I was the one who gave the all-clear for him to return to Nigeria and so both of us were left embarrassed by what happened. “He made a mistake and he will pay what he needs to pay,”

He told Sky Italia. Osimhen, on his part, issued an apology to the club and his teammates for his ‘wrong’ decision which has delayed his return to training because of the compulsory two weeks he will spend in isolation. “

I a m so sorry for what happened, I was wrong to go to Nigeria in this moment, even if I have many loved ones over there, including my brothers,”

Osimhen wrote on his Instagram story. “I was wrong to take part in the party I didn’t understand the severity of what I was doing. I apologise to the club, the coach, the team and the fans.”

