GAVI Alliance appoints ex-Health Minister, Pate as CEO

Following a year-long recruitment process, the Global Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) has named Nigeria’s former Health Minister, Muhammad Ali Pate, as its next Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Pate will take over as the CEO of Gavi from Dr Seth Berkley on August 3, 2023. In a statement, Gavi said 344 people across diverse gender and geographical backgrounds applied for the position but Pate was selected for the position. Pate will lead Gavi as it continues its work to support routine immunisation, outbreak response, and COVID-19 vaccinations around the world. “While serving as Global Director for Health, Nutrition, and Population of the World Bank and Director of the Global Financing Facility at the World Bank between 2019 and2021, heledtheBank’s$18 billion COVID-19 global health response and represented the Bank on various boards, including those of Gavi, the Global Fund, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and UNAIDS. “He is currently the Julio Frenk Professor of Public Health Leadership at Harvard Chan School of Public Health and has served on several health-focused boards and expertpanelsinthepublic, private, andnot-for-profit sectors.”

 

