GAVI: Supporting states to scale up routine immunisation

The 2nd Bi-annual Partners Review Meeting on Primary Health Care (PHC) Memorandum of Understanding brought together eight deputy governors and commissioners of health to brainstorm on improving immunisation in Nigeria. REGINA OTOKPA reports

Recognition Globally, an estimated 22.7 million children are considered to be zero- or missed-dose, of which an estimated 3.1 million reside in Nigeria. The term “zero-dose'” refers to a person who does not receive a single dose of any vaccine in the routine national immunization schedule, while ‘missed dose’ refers to a person who does not complete the schedule.

These people remain vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases, and are often already disadvantaged due to poverty, conflict, and lack of access to basic health services. As part of efforts to improve the delivery of primary healthcare services and to address the high number of zero-dose children and missed communities through Routine Immunization, Gavi, the vaccine alliance in collaboration with UNICEF recently donated no fewer than 420 motorbikes and 18 Toyota Hilux vehicles to eight states

Focal states

The focal states include Bayelsa, Zamafara, Katsina, Niger, Kebbi, Gombe, Taraba and Jigawa. They are currently beneficiaries of a three year $50million intervention Grant from GAVI. Deputy Governor’s of the benefitting states, received the keys to the bikes and vehicles at the end of the 2nd Bi-annual Partners Review Meeting on PHC Memorandum of Understanding (MoU, organised by the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF), in Abuja.

The deputy governors took out time to review efforts being made to ensure vaccine equity through an improved routine immunization in their respective states.

They also expressed commitment to do more in terms of judicious utilization of the funds to revitalize primary health care services to the underserved populations, recruitment of more health workers and ensuring that sustainability mechanisms were put in place to take ownership of the programme at the end of the grant year.

How GAVI works Director High Impact Countries Country Programmes of Gavi, Dr Tokunbo Oshin, explained that Gavi decided to support some states in Nigeria with weak indicators in their health systems.

He said that the vehicles were donated to ensure delivery of services to hard-to-reach areas in the states, adding that $14m have been disbursed to the eight states this year to strengthen their health systems.

UNICEF Chief of Health, Eduardo Celades urged the states to ensure the vehicles were solely used for the purpose of strengthening delivery of primary health services. He said more results and impacts were expected to have been achieved within the remaining two years and six months of the three year $50milion GAVI grant.

Celades noted that UNICEF was managing the $50millon intervention fund to support benefitting states on health system strengthening covering the components of human resources, data governance, leadership and supply chain to assist the states have a robust health system that would deliver results for children and women.

Nigeria’s status “At this moment, Nigeria is the second country in the world with 2.2 million zero-immunized children, that means a child that didn’t receive any dose of any vaccine and in these eight states there are a huge percentage of zero immunized children.

We hope with this investment the states will be able to identify these missed children’s and vaccinate them. “So far, we are really impressed. We believe that the performance is quite good. Almost 1000 human resources for health have been hired only in the last six months, a lot of procurement has been done, motorbikes and vehicles are going to be delivered to these eight states.

“All of us we signed this agreement only in March this year, six months later we have 420 motorbikes to be handed over today as well as 13 vehicles out of the 18 vehicles. At least every state will get at least one of the vehicles.

“We have been talking about human resources. Please use these tools, the vehicles wisely, drive carefully. Use it for purpose, and the purpose is to strengthen the primary health care of your states and as well to reduce the zero dose of immunization in your states,” he said.

WHO’s role World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Representative to Nigeria, Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo while stressing that economic development and human resources were critical, said the vehicles and motorbikes would help address challenges associated with logistics and improve access to routine immunization in the right benefitting states where the highest number of zero dose children were resident.

“We are happy to have this donation today which is catalytic. It’s just an incentive for your respective states to do the same to contribute to this effort. We will be very happy in a few months, few years time to say no more zero dose immunization in Nigeria.

“We are really pleased with your commitment and we will continue to play the central role not only in your state, but you’ll be used as a model for the remaining states in Nigeria and other countries,” he said.

Judicious allocation Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who presented the vehicles and motorbikes to the deputy governors, said the donation was of inestimable value to the government of Nigeria considering the challenges of the COVID-19 and childhood immunization services.

Represented by the Director PHC System Development Department, Dr. Ngozi Nwosu, he warned that the vehicles and motorbikes must not be converted for personal use, stressing that they were intended to be used on the field to provide health care services to the people.

Strick advise Director General of the NGF, Asishana Okauru, warned the states against misuse of the grant saying, “provide the required oversight of the implementation of this MOU, ensure that funds are judiciously utilized for the purposes they have been earmarked for and the procured items are properly maintained, because the performance of these eight states might influence the future funding mechanism utilized by partners,” he said.

On sustainability of the programme, he expressed optimism that with the level of commitment from the state actors and commissioners of health and despite the heat of the political season in the country, the programme would go beyond expectation, reaching out to more women and children even at the end of the grant.

