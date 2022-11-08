immunized
GAVI, UNICEF: Nigeria, second country with unimmunized children

GAVI, the Global Vaccine Alliance and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), have said Nigeria is the second country globally with the highest number of children who have not received any dose of immunization, put at over 2.2 million.

This came as Jigawa, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Gombe, Taraba, Niger and Bayelsa states have been strategically selected to benefit from a $ 50 million intervention fund aimed at strengthening health care system as well as addressing the high number of zero immunization.

immunizedAddressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, at the second bi-annual review meeting between state health officials and the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF), GAVI’s senior manager, of health systems strengthening, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed, explained that the intervention has thus far been encouraging at the sub-national level.

He said: “Nigeria is one of those countries with the highest level of under and un-immunized children in the world. Nigeria is a very vast country; the needs and demand were huge so we prioritized these eight states, informed by what we thought would be the change we could  effect and we made available, a system-strengthening fund of around $50 million to be spread across these states and be implemented starting this year and to end in 2024.

“We are working with UNICEF, WHO and NGF on the project and we have seen a lot of improvement in this partnership. Even as we are almost entering into an election year; we were very much encouraged to see how this has been prioritized.

 

