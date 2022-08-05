Arts & Entertainments

Gavin Cracck addresses Nigeria’s situation in new song ‘PVC’

As the Nigeria’s next general elections in 2023 is fast approaching and Nigerians are enduring unpalatable times, Edo State born rapper and songwriter, Edamwen Gavin Ikponmwosa professionally known as Gavin Cracck, has risen to the occasion by lending his voice in speaking against the uninspiring situation in the country, through his new song titled, ‘PVC’. In the same vein, he lyrically sensitizes the people on the importance of having their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, all in the new song. “PVC is a song that addresses many of the bad socio-economic issues and woes Nigerians are facing, and urging Nigerians to participate in the forthcoming general elections to get things better.

“It also aimed at sparking a reaction in the positive direction as it tackles the country’s politicians about their dishonesty, greed, heartless leadership and failed promises,” Gavin revealed in a chat. “PVC conveys a powerful message of Nigeria’s harsh realities and shines a light on the country’s many challenges for her citizens to be motivated to get their PVCs and participate in the General elections to bring a better Nigeria,” he added. Gavin Cracck was born June 3, 1993. He’s a rapper and songwriter. According to him, he started recording music as a teenager with his childhood friends, back in his days in secondary school. He was strongly influenced into the Hip-Hop Rap Culture, listening to J. Cole, Kanye West, Nas, Meek Mill, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross.

 

