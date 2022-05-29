News

Gawuna sets to succeed Ganduje

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO Comment(0)

The Kano State Deputy Governor, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna who has just won his Party APC Gubernatorial seat ticket, is suggested to be the likely successor of his boss, Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje in 2023.

 

Political analysts believe that with the popularity and the performance of Gawuna as Deputy Governor in the last eight years is enough to give him victory ahead of all other contenders in the coming election. Gawuna defeated his opponent Hon. Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada emerged winner of the primary election held in the late hours of Thursday at the Sani Abacha Sports Complex, Kofar Mata,Kano.

 

Declaring the result, the chairman of the Gubernatorial Primary Election  this election have been collated and counted accordingly. I hereby certified that Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna having scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner.”

 

“He is therefore the standard flag bearer of the APC in the gubernatorial election that will take place in 2023 in Kano State, he said”. In his remarks the APC gubernatorial candidate Dr.Nasiru Gawuna thanked Allah for the victory, he appreciated the support of Governor Ganduje, the party leaders and delegates.

 

While appealing to all party  members to join hands and work hard towards the success and victory of the APC during the general elections he commended them for conducting themselves in an orderly and peaceful manner during the primary election.

 

On his part, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje commended the election committee for a thorough and transparent exercise. The primary election was supervised by the representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Police and Department of State Security.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Zamfara APC crisis: Group reports Yari to IGP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

A group, Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD), has petitioned the Inspector General Police (IGP), Usman Baba, accusing former Zamafara State governor Abdulaziz Yari of making the state ungovernable for Governor Bello Matawalle. In the petition dated July 15, the Executive Director of PAPSD), Dr Sani Abdulahi Shinkafi, asked the IGP […]
News

Soyinka’s son: How policemen arrested herder, who invaded my father’s property

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Police in Ogun State yesterday arrested a Fulani herdsman, identified as Awwalu, for grazing his cattle on the premises of the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka’s Ijegba Estate in Abeokuta, the state capital. A herd of 23 cattle reportedly strayed into the compound of Soyinka’s estate, located around Ajangboun, Kemta-Idi-Aba in Obafemi-Owode Local Government […]
News Top Stories

Crisis festers in Federal Character Commission

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

3 Commissioners set to resign as body flouts own principle The crisis in the Federal Character Commission (FCC) has taken another dimension as three Commissioners in the Commission have allegedly notified the Commission of their intention to resign. The reasons adduced according to a Commissioner are due to the irreconcilable differences between the Commissioners and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica