Gawuna sets to succeed Ganduje

The Kano State Deputy Governor, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna who has just won his Party APC Gubernatorial seat ticket, is suggested to be the likely successor of his boss, Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje in 2023.

Political analysts believe that with the popularity and the performance of Gawuna as Deputy Governor in the last eight years is enough to give him victory ahead of all other contenders in the coming election. Gawuna defeated his opponent Hon. Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada emerged winner of the primary election held in the late hours of Thursday at the Sani Abacha Sports Complex, Kofar Mata,Kano.

Declaring the result, the chairman of the Gubernatorial Primary Election this election have been collated and counted accordingly. I hereby certified that Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna having scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner.”

“He is therefore the standard flag bearer of the APC in the gubernatorial election that will take place in 2023 in Kano State, he said”. In his remarks the APC gubernatorial candidate Dr.Nasiru Gawuna thanked Allah for the victory, he appreciated the support of Governor Ganduje, the party leaders and delegates.

While appealing to all party members to join hands and work hard towards the success and victory of the APC during the general elections he commended them for conducting themselves in an orderly and peaceful manner during the primary election.

On his part, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje commended the election committee for a thorough and transparent exercise. The primary election was supervised by the representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the Police and Department of State Security.

