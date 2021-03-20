Gay, 28, nabbed as serial rapist with nude pictures, video of victim held in Lagos

A 28-year-old gay, Jane Otubo, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his guest at Mafoluku, Oshodi area of Lagos State. The incident was said to have occurred on March 18, at 3, Eniola Street, Oshodi. In a similar development, a serial rapist, one Onuorah Obi, was arrested for raping a lady at Buari Oloto Street, Ago Okota area of the State. Otubo, a food stuff seller, who hails from Enugu State, was said to have invited one Francis Azeez from Abuja, and paid his transportation fare to his residence in Mafoluku, promising to assist him to establish a business.

Confirming the story, the Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said trouble started when Otubo made frantic attempts to have unlawful carnal knowledge of Azeez, who had spent a week with him. According to Adejobi, Azeez, who resisted him, made efforts to escape to Abuja, in the morning when he was assaulted several times by the suspect.

“This attracted the neighbours’ attention, who subsequently informed the Police. Meanwhile, the landlord of the suspect, popularly called Alfa, confirmed the allegation of Azeez that the suspect had been indulging in the illicit act of which he had settled several issues relating to his improper and criminal act in this regard previously.”

