News

Gay, 28, nabbed as serial rapist with nude pictures, video of victim held in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

A 28-year-old gay, Jane Otubo, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his guest at Mafoluku, Oshodi area of Lagos State. The incident was said to have occurred on March 18, at 3, Eniola Street, Oshodi. In a similar development, a serial rapist, one Onuorah Obi, was arrested for raping a lady at Buari Oloto Street, Ago Okota area of the State. Otubo, a food stuff seller, who hails from Enugu State, was said to have invited one Francis Azeez from Abuja, and paid his transportation fare to his residence in Mafoluku, promising to assist him to establish a business.

Confirming the story, the Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said trouble started when Otubo made frantic attempts to have unlawful carnal knowledge of Azeez, who had spent a week with him. According to Adejobi, Azeez, who resisted him, made efforts to escape to Abuja, in the morning when he was assaulted several times by the suspect.

“This attracted the neighbours’ attention, who subsequently informed the Police. Meanwhile, the landlord of the suspect, popularly called Alfa, confirmed the allegation of Azeez that the suspect had been indulging in the illicit act of which he had settled several issues relating to his improper and criminal act in this regard previously.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osun unveils new education policy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With effect from next academic session, recommendations by the Education Review White Paper on restructuring and remodification of some extant education policies in the state would be implemented by the state. The decision taken by the State Executive Council was disclosed through a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode. […]
News

I haven’t decided on 2023 – Tinubu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Bola Ahmed Tinubu says he has not taken a decision to run for president in 2023 contrary to speculations, maintaining that he was more worried about the health and economic challenges facing the country at the moment.     In a statement he released on Saturday afternoon, he commented for the first time on the […]
News

COVID-19: Nigeria’s daily count drops, 418 new cases in 24 hours

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s daily count of coronavirus infections recorded a drop on Sunday with 418 new cases confirmed in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Sunday figure is a 32 percent decrease over the past 24 hours — 617 new cases were confirmed on Saturday. Although there are concerns of a second wave […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica