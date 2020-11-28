Gbadamosi is a backyard businessman, no match for Abiru in Lagos East Senatorial election –APC Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo

There is no doubt that the forthcoming Lagos East Senatorial District Election slated for December 5, 2020, would be a direct contest between the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). While the APC is fielding and an ex-banker and former commissioner, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, the PDP’s candidate is a popular estate owner, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi. In this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, the Publicity Secretary of the APC in Lagos State, Hon. Oluseye Oladejo, says Gbadamosi is no match for Abiru.

How prepared is the APC for the Lagos East senatorial election slated for December 5, 2020?

Our party is a grassroots party that touches all the nooks and crannies of the state. We have done well since 1999. Our performance speaks for itself. We laid a solid foundation for the state, and we are making life more meaningful, abundant and more beneficial to our people. We are making available the proverbial dividends of democracy to our people. We have been going round with our manifestoes and programmes for our people. We have a candidate, Tokunbo Abiru, who is fulfilled in private and public sectors. We are bringing on board a candidate with a wealth of experience to impact on the people and to guarantee development.

Let’s talk about your closest rival, the PDP they are bringing on board a businessman who has a wealth of experience and who was a governorship candidate. Do you think your party’s candidate can defeat him?

You can see that the PDP’s candidate is no match for our candidate as he is doing some backyard estate somewhere and claiming to be a businessman. His certificate is questionable and he has proven to be inconsistent. He also broke the lockdown rule during the COVID-19 Pandemic. He was partying with the people he should mentor and show good example to. I just wonder the kind of law a known lawbreaker would make for the people. We are not bothered by someone like that who is jumping from one party to another. He is competing with someone that is focused and passionate about the people. Most of his interviews are always mixed up, he is promising to build roads and build infrastructure, I wonder where the money would come from. He wants to do most of the things the executive would do. I just wonder where he is coming from. May be he still needs to go back to class to learn what the office is all about. The senate is not a place for people sho are yet to learn the ropes, it is for people who are well grounded in the politics of the land and for people who know that they have something to offer and that is what we have found in Tokunbo Abiru and I can assure you that he would win the race.

The #EndSARS saga almost rubbished the Lagos State government and we know that the matter is still being investigated. Don’t you think this will affect the fortunes of your party in the election?

Whatever politics people might have chosen on the issue of #EndSARS is unfortunate. The Governor of the state, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu identified with the protesters and took their demands to Mr. President and he also ensured that they were listened to and he promised to address all the demands of the protesters. Our opponents are very upset and are worried by the success of Mr. Governor so far and they thought the #EndSARS issue is an opportunity to rubbish him and embarrass the Governor. Whatever they say, the government of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has done well with the way it handled the COVID-19 Pandemic. The government has been able to curtail the spread of the pandemic and cushion its effect with the palliatives and the support they have been giving to the people. Governor Sanwo-Olu has been able to build on the achievements of his predecessors, he is trying to block the infrastructure gap in the state with massive construction of roads amongst others. So, the #EndSARS issue cannot take anything away from the successes of Mr. Governor.

People are saying that the emergence of Mr. Tokunbo Abiru did not pass through the normal process and that this might affect his fortune in the election…

Most times, you discover that sympathizers cry more than the bereaved. In our party, our constitution is very clear about the process of the emergence of candidates; it could be through consensus or open primary. In both circumstances, there must be a primary, where we will affirm whoever we are putting forward. We had a primary election and we had a candidate each for the senatorial election and the state House of Assembly election. We had a primary where we had affirmation, where we had thousands of our members coming out to affirm the candidates. But you find the opposition saying that we did not have internal democracy. We had several candidates and Tokunbo Abiru had his own campaign committee that ensured that he won the election. When the opponents are talking about internal democracy, they will be talking about people coming outside Lagos to contest elections. They cannot contest Tokunbo’s pedigree, they cannot contest, where he came from and they cannot contest his competence. He is the only candidate that has held a public office before, he was a commissioner for finance in Lagos State and he also got to the peak of his career. He has a massive and intimidating profile.

