Gbadamosi: What next after two defeats?

WALE ELEGBEDE writes on the aftermath of the Lagos East senatorial by-election and what it portends for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Babatunde Gbadamosi

With the outcome of last weekend’s Lagos East senatorial byelection, Babatunde Gbadamosi, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), must be suddenly somber over the result and possibly asking why and where he got it wrong again.

The name, Babatunde Gbadamosi, is not totally strange in Lagos State, especially among social media users. As at the last count, he has over 50,000 followers on his @BOGbadamosi Twitter handle. But his name gained traction again just after the demise of the lawmaker representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Bayo Osinowo, on June 15.

Gbadamosi became one of the politicians’ to be prepped up within his party, the PDP, to replace the late Osinowo, when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the notice for a by-election to fill the Lagos East vacant seat.

After the usual political horsetrading, Gbadamosi emerged candidate of the party and contested the election last Saturday against the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, but lost scandalously as he polled 11,257 votes against the APC candidate’s 89,204 votes. The defeat, notwithstanding, the nature of the election, turned out to be the second time Gbadamosi would be floored by the APC in an election within 21 months.

It would be that Gbadamosi dumped the PDP for the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in 2017 and became the party’s guber candidate for the 2019 general elections. He was, however, beaten by the APC candidate and incumbent governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Just like last Saturday’s poll, he had no chance close to the declared winner of the election as he placed a very distant third, garnering a pittance of 4,780 votes, representing 0.49 per cent of the total ballot. Many analysts, at the time, opined that he had a very small return, given the high hope raised during the campaigns especially at the governorship debate where he shone as a bright star with his oratory prowess.

While it is safe to assume that state governorship election is not a tea-party because it is broader in structure and responsibilities, similar ground cannot be adduced for a senatorial election that involved just only five local governments. Of course, the question on the lips of many residents since the results of the election was announced was what happened to the confidence and boasting the PDP candidate exuded before the election? Were they the normal tantrums of a politician or was he sabotaged by his own political household? Is he jinxed from breaking the APC hold or was he overrated to be the emerging political third force in the Centre of Excellence? On the strength of his performance in the 2019 governorship debate, not a few classified him as a potential governor of the state, but they didn’t reckon that he has been aspiring for the Lagos House seat since 2011.

He contested the PDP ticket in 2011 but lost to Ade Dosunmu. In 2015, he lost to Jimi Agbaje. Though he once resides in the United Kingdom before returning to Nigeria in the early part of year 2000, Gbadamosi, an outspoken real estate mogul, is said, according to his Linkedin account to have studied Law at the Lagos State University (LASU) from 1986 to 1989.

However, his foray into real politics started in 2011 when he threw his hat into the ring for the PDP ticket. His dalliance with ADP was less than three years as he returned to the PDP in March after an unsuccessful governorship stint that pitched him against his estranged party. For political analysts, the quick return of Gbadamosi to PDP in March and the picking of the senatorial ticket six months after, look like a banana peel for him ahead of the 2023 governor-ship race.

A former member of the state Working Committee told New Telegraph that the emergence of Gbadamosi was a design to eliminate the real estate mogul from the 2023 race, stating that “he cant be senatorial candidate and governorship candidate of PDP within a short period.”

He noted that Gbadamosi should have conceded the senatorial ticket to someone else and augments his governorship ambition in 2023 to fit, adding that, “He got his calculation wrong and you can only blame him for it. The leadership of the party wasn’t at home with his candidature but he had the backing of some people outside Lagos.” The way Gbadamosi emerged as PDP candidate six months after defecting from the ADP also generated a crisis.

While the Chairman of Lagos PDP, Adedeji Doherty, was opposed to Gbadamosi’s nomination, the party’s former Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George, used his overriding influence to secure him the party ticket.

A clear sign of odds in the party and things to come was when former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, at the inauguration of the PDP Campaign Committee for Gbadamosi’s movement, asked PDP in Lagos State to send Bode George on political retirement, adding that failure to do this, Fayose said the party would neither make progress nor win elections in Lagos State. Although Gbadamosi faulted Fayose’s negative comments on George, the effect of the advice was, however, colossal as supporters of George fingered the state party chairman, Engr Adedeji Doherty, for encouraging Fayose against their principal. With the visible cracks in the party, three different camps operated within the party going to last Saturday’s election.

First was the George group, which enjoys the backing of Governor Seyi Makinde; the state chairman, Doherty, also has his people who have the support of Fayose; and Gbadamosi campaign team. Clearly, from the differences and interests, almost all of them worked at variance towards the election and the outcome wasn’t accidental. The party failed to work as one and the coordination became a free-for-all.

What next for Gbadamosi? Will he still contest for Lagos governorship in 2023 on the platform of PDP or will he move to another party as he did in 2019? How favorable will the permutations in the party be for him given reports of interest for the governorship ticket from the camp of the state chairman, Doherty? Would Bode George still back Gbadamosi after he was literally shredded to pieces by Fayose? What is in stock for the PDP in itself ? Answers to these posers lie in the belly of time. Like every human being, Gbadamosi is not without his share of controversy. During the COVID-19 lockdown, he crossed the path of law when he attended the birthday party thrown by Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele for her husband amid restrictions. With the two main culprits already found guilty and condemned to community service and fines, the stage was set for the conviction of the secondary actors in the incident including Gbadamosi.and his wife. But from nowhere, help came for him from the most unexpected source.

Governor Sanwo-Olu intervened and the case against BOG and wife were dropped. Already, Gbadamosi had before last weekend made the senatorial contest a subject of multiple litigations. He claimed Abiru breached the Electoral Act for alleged double registration. He, also, claimed Abiru did not register in the Lagos East. How true those allegations are, will only be determined by the court of law. In a similar dose, the APC also approached a Federal High Court in Lagos seeking an order disqualifying the PDP and Gbadamosi from contesting the senatorial by-election.

The party also prayed the court to disqualify Gbadamosi from contesting future elections in view of the alleged falsified certificate he presented to the INEC. The APC had allegedly called on INEC to disqualify Gbadamosi from participating him in the by-election on the grounds that the WAEC certificate, which he submitted to INEC, might have been falsified. Determined to expose what it described as Gbadamosi’s proclivity for fraud, the APC said though the PDP candidate claimed to have sat for five subjects – English Language (A3); Literature in English (C5); History (C5); Commerce (C4) and Biology (P7) – in the WAEC result certificate, which he submitted to INEC, the details of his result obtained from WAEC’s official website revealed that he actually sat for eight subjects. No doubt, the PDP wanted to win last Saturday’s election to make a point and prepare the ground for 2023 but its flawed strategy has worsened its already battered image and morale.

Like this: Like Loading...