Gbagi: I left PDP in tears

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

Former Minister of State for Education and governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, yesterday revealed that he defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with tears ”because that is the house I built.”

In an interacting session with journalists at his country home in Oginibo; Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, the former minister said that one of the reasons the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, to jettison existing agreement on the choice of PDP’s governorship standard bearer, to choose another successor was that; “They said I cannot be controlled.” He further said; “Whatever happened at the government house gave me a close understanding as to why I took my decision to vie for the gubernatorial seat under SDP. Let God decide my fate at the polls.’’

The renowned lawyer and criminologist challenged the electorate on the need to vote wisely during the 2023 general elections, contending that none of those in the race has the requisite knowledge and capability compared to what he has done as former minister. Vowing to work directly with youths, women, traders and professionals, Gbagi said: “If you truly want your industries to be revamped which I can do, I am the man to vote for. If you truly want your schools to be revived and your teachers paid salaries promptly, I am the man to vote for. If you like, pick or vote someone who will perish the state, but do not complain in time to come.

“If you want your hospitals to have medical equipment, materials and medicines to dispense, I am the man to vote for. If you want me to remove all these pensioners who are dying without their pensions and gratuity been paid to them every day, I am the man to vote for. “If you want transparency, to see how your government is ran, how transparent it is, I am the man to vote for “On the issue of industry, give me one year then come back to interview me again like this and let me take you through what I have done. This state is the richest state in Africa, richer than over 34 countries in the world. I believe that with all that is available over here, I will turn this state to glory.’’

 

