Gbagi: Okowa’ll hand over to me in 2023

A former Minister of Education and governorship aspirant in Delta State, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has said the incumbent governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, would hand over to him in 2023. Gbagi, who scored Okowa high in accountability, infrastructural development and described him a ‘great politician,’ said the governor knew him as an astute industrialist, hence would back his aspiration. He said he had carved an inch for himself in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, hence the party had no reason not to endorse him as its flag bearer. He said he had since prepared his balance sheet to be submitted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) even as his asset declaration paper for the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB). At the NUJ Secretariat in Asaba yesterday, Gbagi vowed to establish over 100 industries to crush insecurity and youth unemployment in the first 100 days in office.

