Gbaja to pay additional 50% hazard allowance to health workers at Randle Hospital

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has interacted with his constituents of Surulere 1 federal constituency through a virtual meeting as part of his constituency engagements with them.
The Speaker said during the interactive session, conducted via zoom, with leaders of different Communities Development Associations (CDAs), youth leaders and market women associations that he is ever committed to continue providing dividends of democracy to them.
As part of his interventions in the ongoing fight against COVID-19, Gbajabiamila promised to pay additional 50 percent of the hazard allowance in addition to the current hazard allowance pay by Lagos State Government to about 450 doctors and other health workers at the Randle General Hospital, Surulere. The Randle hospital workers were once exposed to COVID-19 cases in the constituency.
The speaker told his constituents that he needs their continuous support to pilot the affairs of the Green Chamber as he is now the speaker for the entire country, urging them to continue observing the COVID-19 protocols so as to stay safe.
He said in the last one year, a lot of community development projects he attracted were commissioned in the constituency ranging from rehabilitation of inner roads to provisions of solar street lights in places like Esther Dada – Ishaga link road, Yesufu Sanusi Street, Odeku Close off Adeniran Ogunsanya, Falolu Street off Akerele, among others.
He said in one year, 12 buses were distributed to notable organisations in Surulere such as market women associations, religious bodies, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).

