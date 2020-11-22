Gbajabiamila adopts late vendor’s children, sets up endowment fund

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Sunday said he had adopted the children of Ifeanyichukwu Elechi, a newspaper vendor who was shot dead by one of his security aides.

The Speaker disclosed this when he paid a condolence visit to the the Abuja Newspaper Distributors Association and Abuja Vendors Association at the Area 1 Garki distribution centre.

Gbajabiamila, who also disclosed that he had traced and visited the family of the late vendor in Suleja, nearby Niger State, where they live, said he struggled to fight back tears when he carried the new baby of the late vendor.

He noted that he had instructed his legal team to perfect an educational endowment fund for the children, as he had undertaken to cater for them till their adulthood.

Details later…

