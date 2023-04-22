Gbajabiamila, Betara Mourn Taraba Reps-Elect, Maihanci

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has expressed sadness over the demise of a House member-elect for the 10th Assembly from Taraba State, Hon. Ismaila Yushau Maihanci.

Gbajabiamila said he was shocked that Maihanci, who just got elected to represent Jalingo/Yorro/Zing federal constituency in the House of Representatives died at the young age of 37.

Describing the news of the demise of the member-elect as devastating and disheartening, Gbajabiamila said from the little that he was told about the late Maihanci, the Taraba politician was one Nigerian who was ready to serve his people diligently.

The speaker expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late politician, the people and the government of Taraba State, especially his constituents at Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of Hon. Ismaila Yushau Maihanci and that God should give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Also, the chairman of the House committee on appropriations, Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara (APC, Borno) has commiserated with the people and government of Taraba state over the loss of Hon. Ismaila Yushau Maihanchi.

Betara who is an aspirant in a statement issued by his media campaign team expressed grief over the ugly incident.

He described the late member-elect as a brother and friend. He prayed for the repose of his soul and that Allah will grant his family and Government of Taraba state the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Rajiun (from Allah we came, and to Him is our return). It is with heavy heart that I received the news about the passing away of my brother and member-elect, Hon.

Ismaila Yushau Maihanchi this morning.

“I was with him shortly before I departed to Saudi Arabia for the Lesser Hajj.

“Hon Ismai’l Maihanshi, Member-Elect from Taraba was one of the front soldiers of One NATION, Forward-Together.

“The news of his death came as a huge shock to me, knowing full well the depth of his knowledge and vision for a prosperous Nigeria, which we collectively share.

“Hon. Ismai’l Maihanchi will sorely be missed by all of us.

“My condolences to the Government and people of Taraba State, as well as his immediate Family.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his sins and grant the departed soul Jannatul-Firdaus, Amin.”