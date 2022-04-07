News Top Stories

Gbajabiamila calls for global response against terrorism

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila, yesterday said the challenge of insecurity, which Nigeria was facing was a global issue that requires global response. Gbajabiamila stated this at the public presentation of a book titled: ‘Reflections on Nigeria’s Foreign Policy 1960–2020’, co-authored by Toby Okechukwu, the Deputy Minority Leader of the House in Abuja.

He said international collaboration is necessary to find solutions that will improve the lives and circumstances of people all over the world caused by issues ranging from public health to terrorism and the myriad difficulties of globalisation.

The speaker said from experience, Nigeria’s foreign policy must ‘unapologetically’ define the terms on which it engage the rest of the world to address the different manifestations of her shared challenges. He said: “Our nation’s foreign policy defines the terms on which we engage with the rest of the world. It is through our foreign policy that we declare who we are, what we stand for. “The principles we hold dear and will defend as we have done here at home and abroad in South Africa, Liberia, Sierra Leone and everywhere else we have been called.

 

