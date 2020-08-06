News

Gbajabiamila celebrates AbdulSamad Isiaka Rabiu at 60

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has eulogised the founder and Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji AbdulSamad Isiaka Rabiu, as he clocks 60. Gbajabiamila said the founder of the BUA Group was worthy of being celebrated as a foremost industrialist that had become a major employer of labour in the country. He said clocking the age of 60 was a milestone in one’s life, calling on the chairman to rededicate himself to service to humanity.

Gbajabiamila recalled how the chairman doled out billions of naira as palliatives to state governments, organisations and individuals during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, saying his gesture would not go in vain. He said Nigeria needed more of Alhaji AbdulSamad Rabiu, whose selflessness was worthy of emulation.

Gbajabiamila wished the chairman of BUA Group more years in good health and Allah’s protection as he continued to serve humanity the best way he can.

