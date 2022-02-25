Gbajabiamila: Changing the face of Surulere

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila’s commitment to his Surulere-I constituents is not new. But what is fresh is the pace and scale of impactful change the Lagos suburb and its residents are experiencing due to the myriad of interventions and empowerment from the lawmaker. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

In an era of limited infrastructure and scarce working tool, the people of Surulere-I federal constituency in Lagos State appears to be on another planet. All thanks to their federal representative, Femi Gbajabiamila. Gbajabiamila, who is the Speaker of the House of Representatives, has his fingerprints everywhere in Surulere as he has faciliatated several projects to his domain, thereby offering a comfortable lease of life to his people. The Speaker, who is mindful of his social contract with his constituents, has been enhancing standard of living in the area despite the limited resources in the system. For him, there must be something for everyone. From Ojuelegba enroute Yaba and the core of Surulere, Babs Animashaun roads, the footprints of Gbaja must be seen, not for showoff, but to impact human capital.

“How can we explain that a lawmaker who is mostly in Abuja took more than passing interest in dilapidated roads in every nooks and crannies of Surulere, especially the rehabilitation of this our Sanya road in Coker Aguda-Coker, this man deserves all the accolades,” a retired landlord, Mr. Adekunle, told our correspondent. Another community leader, Alhaji Idris Akintade, extolled the Speaker for creating social impact on his constituency, adding that, “Our area is wearing a new look because we have seen Gbaja wrought miracle. He has done so much, he has commissioned so many roads and we’re still commissioning.

It’s not just roads, he has constructed hospitals and he’s still constructing more. He has constructed schools and he’s given out educational materials to schools and empowered so many people. God will continue to be with him,” he said. Gbajabiamila, who has been deploying interventions all through the calendar months, also invested in human capital development of the constituent in areas of education, trade, health, among others.

The Speaker’s latest effort came last weekend when he brought smiles to the faces of families across Surulere with his impactful intervention, commissioning of projects and empowerment programs that shut down the area for two days. On Friday, February 18, the Speaker, alongside party and community leaders, inaugurated five refurbished nursery/primary schools, four streets, three new ICT centres, and a new Agricultural Training Centre building in his Surulere 1 Federal Constituency.

The streets make it a total of 43 roads he has rebuilt and inaugurated in the 49 days of this year, The streets, commissioned with solar-powered streetlights, are Ashimowu Bakare, Oshogbo and Omilani Road all in Itire-Ikate, Surulere and Sanya Road in Coker-Aguda, Lagos. Also, ICT centres facilitated by the Speaker were also inaugurated at Ansarudeen High School; Community Grammar School; Ajigbeda Secondary School while the other projects include a new building for the Agricultural Training Centre in Odo-Olowu, Itire-Ikate. Gbajabiamila also inaugurated refurbished Elizabeth Fowler Memorial Nur/Pry School; Al-wajud Nur/Pry School; Ansarudeen Nursery/Primary School; Subuola Nursery/ Primary School and Methodist Nursery/Primary School.

Then came the big day on Saturday, February 19, for empowerment at the main bowl of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, and Surulere lost its balance with shouts of ‘Gbaja this, Gbaja that’ renting the air. At the empowerment outreach programme, the Speaker gave out 1020 laptops to teachers, financial support to 1,596 business owners in his Surulere Constituency, 145 automobiles, ranging from fully equipped medical ambulances, security vehicles and gadgets, new school buses initiative and e-hailing cars. The event, attended by political, economic and socio-cultural leaders as well as thousands of constituents, also featured the presentation of education grants to 351 young constituents in public tertiary institutions across the country. The grants varied from N16,000 to N210,000 each.

The security patrol vehicles/ powerbikes/security gadgets were handed over to the Nigerian Police Area ‘C’ Command, Surulere, Bode Thomas, Iponri Police Stations and the Nigerian Army. The programme was attended by the Lagos State APC Chairman, Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, the former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Femi Pedro, former Minister, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, and members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) Other guests included Mr. Rotimi Agunsoye, who represents Kosofe Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, former senators Ganiyu Solomon and Tokunboh Afikuyomi; Hon. Desmond Elliot, Surulere local council chairman, Mr. Sulaimon Bamidele; among other party chieftains. “What we are doing here today is an extension of who he (Gbajabiamila) is.

When I walked into this arena and I saw the dividends of democracy that are going to be distributed, I almost fainted. “Mr Speaker is Number four in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is a big deal to us. Lagos State was created in 1967. We’ve had administrators, governors, we’ve never had the opportunity to be speaker,” former Minister Obanikoro said. Similarly, Pedro also hailed the Speaker for empowering members of his constituency. He said, “I call him a man of history because he has done what nobody else has done in this part of the country.”

A former Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Edun said, “We have heard about his service to the people of Surulere, since 2003, what he has done for Surulere, Lagos State. Thank you. We have seen what he has for us today.” On his part, APC chairman, Pastor Ojelabi, also commended the Speaker for the empowerment outreach, saying that the Speaker had fulfilled his many promises, including restoring the budget cycle to January – December. He also urged the beneficiaries of the empowerment to make use of the items given to them. Addressing the gathering of his constituents, Gbajabiamila described the outreach as, among others as the benefits of the interaction between the legislature on the one hand and the constituency and constituents on the other. He explained that legislators’ responsibilities include to feel the pulse of the constituents and look to address their needs.

“I’ve always had a passion for education and I’ve tried to focus on touching the lives of students and teachers in our constituency.” Harping on youth empower-ment, Gbaja said: “Nigeria is blessed with a lot of young potential, young men and women who have the capacity, knowledge, knowhow, drive, sincerity of purpose, but unfortunately yet to have the endowment to thrive.

“I promise you today and I give you my solemn word that those of us in the ninth assembly will continue to do what we can, whenever, wherever, however we can to make sure that these young boys and girls, who we call the greater tomorrow, are indeed given a seat at the table and perhaps someday, sit at the head of the table.” Gbajabiamila also paid tribute to one of his constituents, Mr Saheed Okunu, who was a beneficiary of an e-hailing car at the last outreach in 2020, and who “has used that car to improve his life, purchased another car from his thriving e-hailing business and I am glad to use him as a shining example to some of you who might have conceived the idea of selling your cars.” He announced that Mr Okunu would be encouraged with another e-hailing car to boost his growing business.

“E-hailing cars have become a popular enterprise around the world and even in Nigeria, it is proving to be very popular and a means of growing income”, he said. He also expressed satisfaction that all the secondary school teachers in the Surulere 1 constituency had the benefit of the e-learning gadget distributed at the event. Clearly, Speaker Gbajabiamila has laid everything bare before his constituents and matched his promises with action. He has, no doubt, elevated the bars of qualitative representation and good governance. It is only expected that other lawmakers will take a cue from him and raised the bar of legislative duty in democratic settings.

