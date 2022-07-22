Gbajabiamila charges journalists on factual reportage

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged journalists to always ensure they get their facts right before going to the public. Gbajabiamila gave the advice at the inauguration of the new executives of the House of Representatives Press Corps and the launch of its maiden magazine; “Green Sentinel” as well as its website. “I urge you to use available opportunities of cross checking your facts. Our doors are always wide open. Nothing is done in secret, because we believe in communication. Communication is power. Where you lack communication there would be gaps,” he said.

He stressed that; “We believe you have the capacity to discharge your onerous functions. You have a role to improve society and you have been doing that but you should do more. Nigeria should move forward and we shall collectively move the Nigeria project forward. “Democracy is about teamwork and we must work together to protect those things that would promote the tenets of democracy and good governance in Nigeria. We must all work together for Nigeria to work,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...