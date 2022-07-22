News

Gbajabiamila charges journalists on factual reportage

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged journalists to always ensure they get their facts right before going to the public. Gbajabiamila gave the advice at the inauguration of the new executives of the House of Representatives Press Corps and the launch of its maiden magazine; “Green Sentinel” as well as its website. “I urge you to use available opportunities of cross checking your facts. Our doors are always wide open. Nothing is done in secret, because we believe in communication. Communication is power. Where you lack communication there would be gaps,” he said.

He stressed that; “We believe you have the capacity to discharge your onerous functions. You have a role to improve society and you have been doing that but you should do more. Nigeria should move forward and we shall collectively move the Nigeria project forward. “Democracy is about teamwork and we must work together to protect those things that would promote the tenets of democracy and good governance in Nigeria. We must all work together for Nigeria to work,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Our helicopter had issues, later fixed – UN,

Posted on Author Emmanel Onani, Abuja

The United Nations Humanitarian Service (UNHAS) has said that its helicopter that was bound for Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, developed fault shortly after take-off from Banki, a town that borders Cameroon. According to the UN, the helicopter had to make an emergency landing, upon which repairs were effected before the chopper flew back to […]
News

20 missing Chibok girls still in Sambisa forest, say rescued girls

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa, Maiduguri with agency reports

There are still more than 20 kidnapped Chibok school girls being held captive by Boko Haram fighters in Sambisa forest, Mary Dauda and Hauwa Joseph have revealed. They were among the over 200 students of Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, abducted by the armed gang on April 14, 2014. But each of the rescued […]
News

Poll: Majority of Americans want Trump removed immediately after US Capitol violence

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fifty-seven percent of Americans want Republican President Donald Trump to be immediately removed from office after he encouraged a protest this week that escalated into a deadly riot inside the U.S. Capitol, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Most of them were Democrats, however, with Republicans apparently much more supportive of Trump serving out the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica