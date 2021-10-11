News

Gbajabiamila charges journalists to develop themselves, pledge support for media

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila has tasked journalists covering the parliament to develop themselves, saying media should be accorded deserved seriousness.

The Speaker gave the advice in his address to declare open a training workshop organised for journalists covering the House by Konrad Adenauer Stiftung in conjunction with the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism and the National Assembly Management.

“I charge the participants at this workshop, our very own members of the House of Representatives Press Corps, to use the opportunity provided here to develop themselves professionally.

“Open up your minds to new ideas, interact freely with the resource persons and make good use of your time here. With the array of the resource persons we have for this workshop, I have no doubt on my mind that you will leave here as better journalists.”

He said: “The media in itself is an integral part of our democracy. In fact, as we all know, it is often referred to as the Fourth Estate of the Realm. This is how important and relevant the media is to us.

“So, anything that has to do with the media should be given the seriousness that it deserves by all lovers of democracy. I believe it is in recognition of this fact that this workshop was put together.

“Finally, let me assure you all, especially the participants, that I am personally committed to seeing that our journalists are developed. We shall continue to do our best to empower journalists so that together, we will have a better democracy.”

In a key note address, Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu said: “The media is the ultimate link between the legislature and the people, who we represent, in their eagerness for information on issues regarding the activities of their representatives in the pursuit of their wellbeing.”

He said: “An equipped media will not only report facts but also help shape opinion and put the legislature on its toes for the good of the nation.  The media fought for the establishment of our current democratic dispensation.”

According to him: “Effective and professional dissemination of information is vital to peaceful coexistence, national cohesion, social stability, economic growth and political development.

“The media therefore has the burden to not only report facts but also adhere to the principles of information gate keeping and social responsibility.”

Also, in his welcome address, Chairman of the House committee on media and public affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu assured that the 9th House will continue to work for the entrenchment of freedom of speech.

