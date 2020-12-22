News

Gbajabiamila commends lawmakers, as Reps adjourns till Jan 26

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja Comment(0)

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has commended the efforts of lawmakers in working assiduously to ensure that the country pulled through 2020, a year he described as trying and challenging.

 

In an address to wind down the activities of the House for the year during a special plenary convened yesterday in Abuja, the speaker cited the coronavirus pandemic as a phenomenon that altered all calculations in 2020 and put the capacities of nations to whither the storm to test.

 

The session was convened to pass the 2021 budget and close the activities of the House for the Christmas and New Year break. Gbajabiamila recalled how the House responded quickly to the pandemic by not only initiating legislative interventions, but also giving necessary backing to executive proposals aimed at taming the deadly virus.

 

He said: “Today, we passed the budget in the House of Representatives in good time to maintain the January to December budget cycle in line with the commitments we made when we resumed office. “The January to December budget cycle is necessary to ensure effective implementation of our annual budgets to meet our nation’s development chal-

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

APC youth group hails Oyetola’s visionary leadership

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo

The leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) youth wing across the 30 local government of Osun State and area office have called on the party members to queue behind the present government under the watch of Governor Gboyega Oyetola for the development of the state. The youths who passed a vote of confidence in the […]
News

Internal security: Retired Directors’ Forum commends DGSS

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Forum of the Department of State Services’ (DSS) Retired Directors (FORD), has lauded the DGSS, Alhaji Yusuf Bichi, over what they described as his sterling leadership that has continued to refocus the Agency since assumption of office in September, 2018. The Forum said the development had raised the morale of staff, thus enhancing productivity […]
News

Group donates medical equipment to LAUTECH, BOWEN, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A group, Ogbomoso Community Foundation (OCF), an umbrella organisation for sociocultural groups in Ogbomosoland and in the diaspora would tomorrow donate oxygen concentrator machines to three major health institutions in Ogbomoso.   According to a statement signed by the leader of OCF and former Military Governor of Oyo and Ogun states, Maj.-General Oladayo Popoola and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: