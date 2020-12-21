News

Gbajabiamila commends lawmakers’, as Reps adjourns till Jan 26

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,  Abuja Comment(0)

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has commended the efforts of lawmakers in working assiduously to ensure that the country pulled through 2020, a year he described as trying and challenging.
In an address to wind down the activities of the House for the year during a special plenary convened on Monday in Abuja, the speaker cited the coronavirus pandemic as a phenomenon that altered all calculations in 2020 and put the capacities of nations to whither the storm to test.

 

The session was convened to pass the 2021 budget and close the activities of the House for the Christmas and New Year break.

 

Gbajabiamila recalled how the House responded quickly to the pandemic by not only initiating legislative interventions but also giving necessary backing to executive proposals aimed at taming the deadly virus.

 

He said: “Today, we have passed the budget in the House of Representatives in good time to maintain the January to December budget cycle in line with the commitments we made when we resumed office.

 

“The January to December budget cycle is necessary to ensure effective implementation of our annual budgets to meet our nation’s development challenges.

 

“By our joint efforts and the grace of God, we will maintain this standard for every year we are in office, and leave a legacy for our successors to aspire to.”

 

On the coronavirus pandemic in particular, the Speaker said much as it took all by surprise, the House acted swiftly to save lives, while members also made personal sacrifices.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Osinbajo apologies to Nigerians, admits govt’s fault

Posted on Author Reporter

  Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has finally spoken on the ongoing #EndSARS protests across the country and the rest of the world. There have been calls for the vice-president, who is a professor of law, to speak up on the demand by the youth to end police brutality in Nigeria. On Friday night in a seriesof […]
News

Okowa orders oil commission to deliver people-oriented projects

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC) to execute projects that will add value to the socio-economic lives of people in the oil bearing communities in the state. The governor, while inaugurating a new member of the Commission, Mr. Bright Abeke in Asaba yesterday to replace […]
News

COVID-19: Prepare for PTF’s exit, NGF tells govs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja   The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has challenged state governments to prepare to take ownership of the COVID-19 response, especially with the expected winding up of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 by the end of this month. President Muhammadu Buhari appointed the 12-member task force in March this year […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: