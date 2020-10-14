Gbajabiamila commissions COVID-19 testing centre at N/Assembly

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday commissioned a COVID-19 testing centre at the National Assembly. Gbajabiamila said the idea behind having a COVID-19 testing centre within the National Assembly was for the over 4,000 people working in the federal legislature to easily get tested. He said by the nature of their work, relating with people from different places, it was imperative for lawmakers and their staff to have the COVID-19 test.

The speaker urged lawmakers, especially members of the House, their aides, the staff of the National Assembly and other support staff to ensure that they get tested as they now have a testing centre closer to them.

He thanked the chairman of the ad-hoc committee on COVID-19, Hon. Haruna Mshelia, and the management of the National Assembly as well as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for their efforts in establishing the centre. Earlier, Mshelia said the centre was established following the directive by the Speaker to do so. He noted that his panel received the support of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the NCDC and the National Assembly in making the testing centre become a reality.

Like this: Like Loading...