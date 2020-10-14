News

Gbajabiamila commissions COVID-19 testing centre at N/Assembly

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday commissioned a COVID-19 testing centre at the National Assembly. Gbajabiamila said the idea behind having a COVID-19 testing centre within the National Assembly was for the over 4,000 people working in the federal legislature to easily get tested. He said by the nature of their work, relating with people from different places, it was imperative for lawmakers and their staff to have the COVID-19 test.

The speaker urged lawmakers, especially members of the House, their aides, the staff of the National Assembly and other support staff to ensure that they get tested as they now have a testing centre closer to them.

He thanked the chairman of the ad-hoc committee on COVID-19, Hon. Haruna Mshelia, and the management of the National Assembly as well as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for their efforts in establishing the centre. Earlier, Mshelia said the centre was established following the directive by the Speaker to do so. He noted that his panel received the support of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the NCDC and the National Assembly in making the testing centre become a reality.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Tragedy as gunmen kidnap family of five, two others in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

At least, seven persons, including a family of five, have been abducted by gunmen in a suburb of Kaduna metropolis. The attack took place in Barkallahu about 1.30am yesterday. The bandits were said to have invaded the community shooting sporadically at anything in sight and scaring the residents. Our correspondent gathered that the bandits invaded […]
News

Nigeria lacks fund to deliver infrastructure –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the nation did not have required financial resources to develop infrastructure. Gbajabiamila stated this yesterday in his address to declare open an investigative hearing by the House of Representatives Joint Committee on Finance, Banking and Currency to identify and plug revenue leakages […]
News

Lawyer tasks monarchs, others on tradition, culture

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado –Ekiti

To respect and uphold the tenet of law in with a view to preserving African culture, tradition and socio-cultural organisations, traditionalists must be empowered and guarded to embrace obedience to law in their respective enclave, a lawyer, Mr. Micheal Ogunsakin has said.   According to Ogunsakin, since there were stipulated rules and regulations guiding operations […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: