Gbajabiamila commissions COVID-19 testing centre at N/Assembly

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila on Tuesday commissioned a COVID-19 testing centre at the National Assembly.

Gbajabiamila said the idea behind having a COVID-19 testing centre within the National Assembly is for the over 4,000 people working in the federal legislature to easily get tested.

He said by the nature of their work, relating with people from different places, it was imperative for lawmakers and their staff to have the COVID-19 test.

The Speaker urged lawmakers, especially members of the House, their aides, the staff of the National Assembly and other support staff to ensure that they get tested as they now have a testing centre closer to them.

He thanked the chairman of the ad-hoc committee on COVID-19, Rep. Haruna Mshelia, and the management of the National Assembly as well as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for their efforts in establishing the centre.

Earlier, the chairman of the House COVID-19 Adhoc Panel, Mshelia, said the centre was established following the directive by the Speaker to do so.

Meanwhile, as part of measures to prevent a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the area, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCT), has shifted its focus to local communities.

The administration said that its decision was based the imperativesness of emergency management and to ensure that the flattening curve of the pandemic is maintained downward.

This disclosure was made on Tuesday in Abuja during a Capacity Building Workshop to prepare public health officers for Emergency Operations Centre that will be established at local communities.

Acting Secretary, Health and Human Services, Mohammed Kawu, said that community involvement in strengthening the enforcement and prevention of COVID-19 is imperative.

