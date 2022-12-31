News

Gbajabiamila commissions roads, council legislative building in Surulere

Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has urged residents of Surulere Federal Constituency in Lagos to go out during the 2023 general elections to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to witness more development in the constituency.

Gbajabiamila said this during the commissioning of several projects completed by the administration of the Chairman of Surulere Local Government, Hon. Sulaimon Yusuf. The projects commissioned by the Speaker included a newly constructed legislative building, which was named after him, the renovated local government secretariat building, and two road projects on Makinde Street and Owolewa Roads. Speaking further, Gbajabiamila commended Hon. Sulaimon Yusuf and his team for working tirelessly to provide development for the people in the local government.

“I congratulate you today for what you have been able to achieve. Surulere, over the years, had issues from factions to other issues, but we thank God today, we are here in Surulere celebrating success. I have just come from commissioning two roads. I have seen what you have done in the areas of health, education, etc. I appreciate the team work,” he said. The Speaker said that for the development to continue and improved upon, residents should go out and vote for the APC in the February and March 2023 elections. Hon. Sulaimon Yusuf, while welcoming the Speaker to the occasion, thanked him on behalf of the local government for all the infrastructural development he has taken to Surulere.

 

