Gbajabiamila commissions roads, Council legislative building in Surulere

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has urged residents in his Surulere 1 Federal Constituency to come out on election day in February to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to witness more development in the constituency.

Gbajabiamila said this during the commissioning ceremony of several projects completed by the administration of the Surulere Local Government Chairman, Hon. Sulaimon Yusuf on Thursday.

The projects commissioned by the speaker included a newly constructed legislative building, which was named after the Speaker, the renovated local government secretariat building, and two road projects on Makinde Street and Owolewa Road.

Speaking during the ceremony, Gbajabiamila commended the local government chairman, Hon. Sulaimon Yusuf, and his team for working tirelessly to provide development for the people in the local government.

